Experience the holidays at Atlantic Station’s drive-thru light show

Explore Get into the holidays with virtual paint and sip party

While walking is largely prohibited, motorcycles are allowed in the festival of lights, so long as guests keep their faces covered while being ticketed by staff. Organizers also hope to host a motorcycles-only night, for which interested parties can receive updates on Facebook and Instagram. The same will be the case for scooters and bicycles down the line.

Tickets for the outing, which is hosted at Atlantic Station, go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Atlanta Festival of Lights charges $25 per car Sunday through Thursday and $35 per car Friday and Saturday. Tickets are for scheduled time slots from Dec. 1, 2020, to Jan. 18, 2021

For more information, see the event’s FAQ page.

This is the latest drive-thru light show to be announced in Atlanta and the metro area.

World of Illumination is hosting what it says is the world’s largest animated light show at Six Flags White Water in Marietta with Candy Rush.

Atlanta Festival of Lights

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Dec. 1, 2020 - Jan. 18, 2021

Atlantic Station

241 20th Street, Atlanta