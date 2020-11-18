Experience the holidays at Atlantic Station’s drive-thru light show

The holiday season continues to look different this year but families can still experience the joy of festive lights in Atlanta.
Atlanta Festival of Lights is described as a “COVID-safe, drive-thru holiday lights experience,” according to the official Instagram page.
There’s no need to leave your car as tickets, which are on sale now, will be scanned by staff via QR code through vehicle windows.
Organizers are further ensuring attendees’ safety by restricting visitors to their vehicles throughout the event — no walking is permitted through the light display unless it is a designated night to do so. Large vehicles are also not permitted and because of sharp turns, the largest ones that can make it through the festival of lights are mini-vans and SUVs.
As for how many people are allowed in one vehicle, guests can bring as many people as they like as along as each person has a seatbelt, as they are required for the display. Every attendee must be inside a vehicle, so no one is allowed to have family in the back of a pickup truck.
While walking is largely prohibited, motorcycles are allowed in the festival of lights, so long as guests keep their faces covered while being ticketed by staff. Organizers also hope to host a motorcycles-only night, for which interested parties can receive updates on Facebook and Instagram. The same will be the case for scooters and bicycles down the line.
Tickets for the outing, which is hosted at Atlantic Station, go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Atlanta Festival of Lights charges $25 per car Sunday through Thursday and $35 per car Friday and Saturday. Tickets are for scheduled time slots from Dec. 1, 2020, to Jan. 18, 2021
For more information, see the event’s FAQ page.
This is the latest drive-thru light show to be announced in Atlanta and the metro area.
World of Illumination is hosting what it says is the world’s largest animated light show at Six Flags White Water in Marietta with Candy Rush.
6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Dec. 1, 2020 - Jan. 18, 2021
Atlantic Station
241 20th Street, Atlanta