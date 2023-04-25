X

Need Taylor Swift tickets? Charity auction has a pair going for more than $6K

Credit: AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Saturday’s show is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sale benefits Giving Kitchen

Like a monster on a hill, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will descend on Atlanta this weekend and Swifties desperate for a ticket have an opportunity to score floor seats and donate to a good cause at the same time.

Giving Kitchen is auctioning off two floor seats to Taylor’s long-sold-out Saturday night show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With a face value of just over $1,000, their auction price has already climbed to $6,200. Bidding will close Wednesday at 5 p.m., so potential buyers will need to place their bids as soon as possible.

Fearless bidders can find the auction online here.

This is getting good now.

Founded in 2013, Giving Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that supports food service workers in crisis. It provides financial support and other resources to a group that often lacks employer-provided benefits like health insurance and paid time off.

Giving Kitchen has steadily grown in Atlanta since its inception, but the organization accelerated its efforts in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic placed restaurants on the front lines of one of the biggest public health crises in history. That growth has continued, and Giving Kitchen announced in February that 2022 had been its biggest year ever, with more than $2 million in direct financial support distributed to restaurant workers.

The tickets on auction for Saturday’s show are located in Section F, Row 2, seats 15-16. The section is on the right side of the already-famous Eras Tour stage set in the center of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium floor, where concert-goers are sure to see sparks fly.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

