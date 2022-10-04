Strained ‘Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson’ spoof misfires at Synchronicity

Watson arrives from New York in a “transitional phase,” running away from and still processing personal and professional woes at home, and prone to panic attacks at the mere sight of blood. It’s “elementary,” of course, that her new flatmate describes her as a “puzzle that needs to be solved.”

Substituting the character’s traditional tobacco pipe for marijuana joints, Holmes insists on being called Sherlock rather than Shirley, and she scoffs when someone likens her to a “latter-day female Encyclopedia Brown.” Google, hashtags, tweets and social media may as well be foreign words and concepts to her; she hasn’t got a cell phone, and she doesn’t “do” the Internet, either.

While others let loose with one-liners about “Laverne & Shirley” or “Star Wars,” Holmes drops names like Sacco and Vanzetti. When Scotland Yard’s Inspector Lestrade (O’Neil Delapenha) arrives at the apartment to discuss his new criminal investigation, she refers to him as the “fuzz.”

The comedy throws together bits and pieces from various Holmes/Watson murder mysteries — in more of a willy-nilly fashion, as opposed to very intricately or cleverly. There are about as many vague mentions of Marxist manipulators, anarchist labor unions and fanatic socialists from the turn of the 20th century as there are fleeting nods to alternative facts, election results and student loans. Famous nemeses such as Irene Adler (Vallea E. Woodbury) and Professor Moriarty (Delapenha again) eventually make appearances. But so does someone in a Donald Trump Halloween mask.

Although the plot doesn’t exactly thicken, it does culminate with a lot of arbitrary twists and turns and double-crosses, and an obligatory amount of rehashed exposition and psychobabble that aptly reminds one character of “something out of a bad James Bond screenplay.”

Is it any wonder Watson finally feels like she’s playing checkers when others are playing chess, as she puts it? The same can be said of Hamill basically playing Tiddlywinks to Arthur Conan Doyle’s Risk.

THEATER REVIEW

“Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – #2B”

Through Oct. 23. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays. $25-$45. Synchronicity Theatre (at Peachtree Pointe), 1545 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-484-8636. synchrotheatre.com

Bottom line: A game that runs more afoul than afoot.