Review: Georgia Ensemble’s reach exceeds its grasp in ‘Vanity Fair’

On the other hand, though, as co-directed by Brenna Corner and Ensemble artistic director James Donadio (or possibly as conceived by Hamill), that darker thematic motif in “Vanity Fair” doesn’t effectively align with, say, flatulence gags. Various scenes of heightened slapstick or melodramatic posturing scarcely coincide with those of more serious or naturalistic realism.

After roughly three hours (including an intermission), the show begins to feel less focused than merely misguided. The stunt casting of several supporting performers in multiple roles is problematic, too, because some of them aren’t as persuasive as others in differentiating their sundry characters. If we’re not exactly sure which character they’re portraying when, or can’t discern a lot of their rapidly spoken and garbled dialogue, that can make the basic narrative unnecessarily complicated to follow.

So let’s hear it for Robin Bloodworth and Eric Lang, both of whom seize their comedic chances to cut loose in a few trivial bit parts, but who principally stand out playing it straight as the thoughtful love interests to the pair of women at the center of “Vanity Fair.”

One of those co-stars — for the first two weeks of the show’s run, anyway — is the charming Tatyana Arrington as the prim and proper Amelia Sedley, whose romantic prospects, financial security and social standing seem to fluctuate throughout the story in direct contrast to those of Becky Sharp. (Chelcy Cutwright assumes the role March 2-6.)

The excellent Christina Leidel runs a veritable gamut in the exceedingly difficult role of Becky. At first, she generates a genuine sympathy as an “upstart nobody” in society, and then a certain admiration with her determined aptitude for taking matters into her own hands and charting her own course in life. Later, her increasingly selfish conniving is deviously compelling to watch, until she gets exactly what she deserves and her fortunes change again, before finally redeeming herself and reclaiming a hard-earned respect.

Georgia Ensemble’s “Vanity Fair” is all over the map like that. While it doesn’t entirely succeed, it’s often hard to easily dismiss, and there’s definitely something to be said for that.

“Vanity Fair”

Through March 6. 7:30 Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 Sundays. $32-$49. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-1260. www.get.org.

Bottom line: Pretentious, uneven, confusing, overlong — and yet strangely fascinating.