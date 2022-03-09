St. Patrick’s Day fun, a photography workshop and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Join the crowd to watch the city’s longest-running event, which dates back to 1858.

Georgia Aquarium 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, March 12. $30-$40. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Walk or run in Georgia Aquarium’s fifth annual 5K to benefit the aquarium’s research and conservation programs.

‘Click Clack Moo: Cows that Type’

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. 404–873-3391.

Take the kids to see this classic story by Doreen Cronin adapted for the puppet stage.

Cobb

Shamrock Shuffle 5K

9 a.m. Saturday, March 12. $45. Marietta Square, 75 East Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5425.

Run or walk in the Marietta Police Athletic League’s sixth annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K, an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier. All of the proceeds will go toward helping kids in the PAL program.

Georgia Pinners Conference

Caption Pinterest comes to life at the Georgia Pinners Conference this weekend at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Credit: From ga.pinnersconference.com Credit: From ga.pinnersconference.com Caption Pinterest comes to life at the Georgia Pinners Conference this weekend at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Credit: From ga.pinnersconference.com Credit: From ga.pinnersconference.com

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, March 11 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 12. $10 general admission (exhibits and shopping), $19-$29 class passes (includes admission) with optional kits to buy. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Pinterest comes to life with 100 classes as well as businesses providing options for DIY, crafts, cooking, holidays and more.

Shamrock & Shenanigans

3 p.m. Saturday, March 12. $20 and up.The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave., Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Battery with signature drinks, green beer, live music, Irish-themed performers and more.

DeKalb

Tour deCatur

8:30 a.m. 1-mile Fun Run, 9 a.m. 5K. Saturday, March 12. $25 youth, $40-$45 adult, free for all City Schools of Decatur employees. Comp codes available at no cost if the registration fee is a barrier. Commerce Drive at the back of Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-0641.

Join in Decatur’s biggest 5K race as it returns to an in-person event after two years as a virtual run.

Callanwolde Spring Concert Series

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 11. $35. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

The Callanwolde Spring Concert Series gets underway with music from cellist Ben Sollee. If you’d like, bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner with drinks.

Monadnock Madness Photography Workshop

Caption Take a nature photography class as part of Monadnock Madness. Credit: From amnha.ticketleap.com Credit: From amnha.ticketleap.com Caption Take a nature photography class as part of Monadnock Madness. Credit: From amnha.ticketleap.com Credit: From amnha.ticketleap.com

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. photography workshop. Saturday, March 12. $15. Arabia and Panola Mountains, 3350 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 404-998-8384.

Celebrate Monadnock Madness, a month-long outdoor hiking extravaganza, by improving your photography skills. This small class is led by veteran nature photographer Larry Winslett.

North Fulton

Luck of Avalon

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 11. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000.

Experience St. Patrick’s Day events including performances from King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance and North Georgia Pipes & Drums, as well as family activities such as a photo booth and face-painting.

Flying into the Future

Caption Visit the Chattahoochee Nature Center on Sunday for a Flying into the Future including flying raptor shows. Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org Caption Visit the Chattahoochee Nature Center on Sunday for a Flying into the Future including flying raptor shows. Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 13. $10 adult, $7 seniors 65-plus and students 13-18, $6 kids 3-12. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Alpharetta. 770-992-2055.

Join in Family Fun Day activities, learn about flying animals and engage in STEM-themed activities and crafts. Four flying raptor shows will be held throughout the day.

Roswell Sunday Pops Series

7 p.m. Sunday, March 13. $40 adults, $35 seniors/students/military. Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

An Irish Heart with Chloe Agnes of Celtic Woman and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra perform popular Irish tunes and more.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett Burger Week

Sunday, March 13-Sunday, March 19. Participating Gwinnett County restaurants. 770-814-6048.

Gwinnett Burger Week kicks off on Sunday, so visit participating restaurants for delicious $10 burgers.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’

8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13 with continuing dates. $30 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Bring the family to see Rodgers and Hammerstein’s contemporary song-filled take on “Cinderella.”

Gwinnett Stripers Preseason Party

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Free. Coolray Field, One Braves Ave., Lawrenceville.

Have fun at the Preseason Party for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Take batting practice on the field, tour the stadium and enjoy free refreshments.