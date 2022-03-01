AJC Peachtree Road Race: 2022 Preview

The Peachtree is back! And after virtual and staggered races the past two years, this year’s race feels like a return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race we all love.
“There is only one Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race,” explained Atlanta Track Club vice president of marketing and communications Jay Holder. “And we’re excited to show runners and walkers from across the country and around the world why it’s such a special Atlanta tradition.”
For more than 50 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures that this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people running their first-ever event. And that inclusivity is what has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.
Registration opens soon, and some events — such as voting for the official race t-shirt [link to t-shirt voting story] — have already begun. So we put together a guide to everything you need to know about this year’s race.
Registration for in-person and virtual racers
Registration for the 53rd Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race opens on March 15 and runs through March 31 for in-person runners and May 31 for virtual participants.
Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry into the race (and it’s not too late to join and claim your spot). For everyone else, there’s a lottery system. There is no charge to enter the lottery and your card will not be charged unless you are accepted into the race. There is also still a virtual option that is open to everyone. You must be at least 10 years old as of July 4, 2022 to enter.
For elite runners, Atlanta Track Club offers travel and lodging support as well as a prize purse worth $47,000.
Atlanta Track Club also sets aside a limited number of entries for supporters of its Kilometer Kids program, a “free, game-based curriculum is designed to teach kids in K-8th grade about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building, all through exposing them to the sport of running.”
Peachtree Junior
Held the day before the race, on July 3, the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race has become an exciting opportunity for younger racers to experience the fun and the pageantry of the main race.
Kids age 6-14 are invited to run the day’s main event, a timed 1-mile route through Piedmont Park, ending at the same 10th Street finish line as the grown-ups’ race. Young runners will feel the thrill as they approach the finish to the sound of cheering crowds. Kids under 6 can participate in the much shorter Dash competition throughout the day.
Throughout the event, kids can check out the Track & Field Zone in the Meadow to try their skills at mini hurdles, standing broad jumps, agility ladders and more. There will also be a photo-op wall, where they can “pose with the peaches,” stand on the Microsoft Peachtree Junior podium and commemorate the experience with a fun family photo.
Registration for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior is open now. The deadline for registration is July 2.
Health & Fitness Expo
After virtual events the last two years, the return of the in-person Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Publix, has runners excited. Not only is the expo a great place to pick up your racing number (for those who don’t choose to have them shipped), it’s an opportunity to check out the competition and get into the excitement of the race.
The AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place July 2-3 in Hall C of the Georgia World Congress Center. This year’s event will feature fewer booths than in the past, but with a focus on more engaging experiences and activations. Be sure to follow our coverage of the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race event for more details closer to the expo.
In-Training
Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program offers runners the support they need to get ready for the big race. Whether it’s your first time running the Peachtree or you’re determined to get one of the coveted top 1,000 finishers mugs, the 11-week In-Training program combines “structured long workouts with additional midweek workouts to help you reach your goals with the support of a community or without having to leave your neighborhood.”
Even if you’re not running the race, the In-Training program is a perfect way to build on a newly discovered interest in running.
Registration for In-Training opens March 15, along with race registration.
