AJC Peachtree Road Race: 2022 Preview

Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry into the race (and it’s not too late to join and claim your spot). For everyone else, there’s a lottery system. There is no charge to enter the lottery and your card will not be charged unless you are accepted into the race. There is also still a virtual option that is open to everyone. You must be at least 10 years old as of July 4, 2022 to enter.

For elite runners, Atlanta Track Club offers travel and lodging support as well as a prize purse worth $47,000.

Atlanta Track Club also sets aside a limited number of entries for supporters of its Kilometer Kids program, a “free, game-based curriculum is designed to teach kids in K-8th grade about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building, all through exposing them to the sport of running.”

Peachtree Junior

Caption What is Peachtree Junior? Caption What is Peachtree Junior?

Held the day before the race, on July 3, the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race has become an exciting opportunity for younger racers to experience the fun and the pageantry of the main race.

Kids age 6-14 are invited to run the day’s main event, a timed 1-mile route through Piedmont Park, ending at the same 10th Street finish line as the grown-ups’ race. Young runners will feel the thrill as they approach the finish to the sound of cheering crowds. Kids under 6 can participate in the much shorter Dash competition throughout the day.

Throughout the event, kids can check out the Track & Field Zone in the Meadow to try their skills at mini hurdles, standing broad jumps, agility ladders and more. There will also be a photo-op wall, where they can “pose with the peaches,” stand on the Microsoft Peachtree Junior podium and commemorate the experience with a fun family photo.

Registration for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior is open now. The deadline for registration is July 2.

Health & Fitness Expo

After virtual events the last two years, the return of the in-person Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Publix, has runners excited. Not only is the expo a great place to pick up your racing number (for those who don’t choose to have them shipped), it’s an opportunity to check out the competition and get into the excitement of the race.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place July 2-3 in Hall C of the Georgia World Congress Center. This year’s event will feature fewer booths than in the past, but with a focus on more engaging experiences and activations. Be sure to follow our coverage of the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race event for more details closer to the expo.

In-Training

Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program offers runners the support they need to get ready for the big race. Whether it’s your first time running the Peachtree or you’re determined to get one of the coveted top 1,000 finishers mugs, the 11-week In-Training program combines “structured long workouts with additional midweek workouts to help you reach your goals with the support of a community or without having to leave your neighborhood.”

Even if you’re not running the race, the In-Training program is a perfect way to build on a newly discovered interest in running.

Registration for In-Training opens March 15, along with race registration.