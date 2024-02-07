‘Selena & Yolanda: Secrets Between Them’ docuseries coming to Oxygen

Selena was murdered by her fan club manager and super fan Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995. Now, 29 years later, Saldívar is ready to talk.

“People deserve to know the truth,” she said at the beginning of the trailer for the new docuseries, “Selena & Yolanda: Secrets Between Them.”

The Oxygen True Crime docuseries is a two-part event where the public — for the first time — will hear Saldívar’s account of what happened that day at a Corpus Christi hotel. According to Saldívar, “Everything wasn’t as it seemed,” and there is way more to the story.