‘Selena & Yolanda: Secrets Between Them’ docuseries coming to Oxygen

Selena was murdered by her fan club manager and super fan Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995. Now, 29 years later, Saldívar is ready to talk.
“People deserve to know the truth,” she said at the beginning of the trailer for the new docuseries, “Selena & Yolanda: Secrets Between Them.”
The Oxygen True Crime docuseries is a two-part event where the public — for the first time — will hear Saldívar’s account of what happened that day at a Corpus Christi hotel. According to Saldívar, “Everything wasn’t as it seemed,” and there is way more to the story.
As reported in court documents and the popular movie “Selena,” Saldívar was accused of embezzling funds and was confronted by Selena. The argument escalated, ending in the manager shooting the singer — an event she said was “an accident.” Saldívar turned herself in after a nine-hour phone call with a hostage negotiator.
The series says new insight reveals the “true relationship between Saldívar and Selena,” along with members of Saldívar’s family coming forward with “never-before-revealed documents and recordings.”
According to TMZ, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, isn’t happy about the docuseries, telling the outlet ”he wants nothing to do with Yolanda” because “everything she says is nothing but lies.”
Saldívar is serving a life sentence, but she’s eligible for parole March 30, 2025.
The series premieres with back-to-back episodes at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and concludes at 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.
