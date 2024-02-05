‘I Am: Céline Dion’ documentary to chronicle health diagnosis

Her condition makes it difficult to sing properly, which is why she had to either cancel tour dates from 2022-2023.

Now, her health is back in the spotlight. Amazon MGM Studios announced there will be a Céline Dion documentary. The studio has acquired worldwide rights to tell her story in “I Am: Céline Dion.”

“This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honor to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios in a press release.

The documentary will be available for streaming on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. So far, the release date has yet to be announced.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again,” she said in an Instagram video. “But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.”