Things to Do
Things to Do

‘Scuba Claus’ is comin’ to town at the Georgia Aquarium

On select days in December, visitors will get to see Santa underwater.
Scuba Claus and his elf dive underneath Georgia Aquarium's resident manta rays inside the Ocean Voyager exhibit. Georgia Aquarium is home to three manta rays, Nandi, Tallulah, and Raven. Tallulah, the largest, has a 16-foot wingspan. Visitors to the aquarium on select days this December can see Scuba Claus underwater.

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

Scuba Claus and his elf dive underneath Georgia Aquarium's resident manta rays inside the Ocean Voyager exhibit. Georgia Aquarium is home to three manta rays, Nandi, Tallulah, and Raven. Tallulah, the largest, has a 16-foot wingspan. Visitors to the aquarium on select days this December can see Scuba Claus underwater.
By
1 hour ago

When Ben Kappel, now the assistant manager of dive immersion programming, started working at the Georgia Aquarium as an intern almost 10 years ago, he saw Scuba Claus for the first time. There was something magical about Santa underwater, with his jolly red neoprene suit, white beard billowing in scuba bubbles and manta-ray “reindeer” soaring through the salt water of the aquarium’s Ocean Voyager exhibit.

The sight captured Kappel’s imagination, and a dream was born.

“It (becoming Scuba Claus) was really the only goal I had working here for a year. I saw the outfit up there and I said, ‘I have to do that. I have to do that’ … I fit the role sure enough,” Kappel said, laughing and pointing to his own brown beard.

In 2017, Kappel’s Christmas wish came true. He was recruited by the aquarium’s digital marketing team to do an underwater photo shoot as Scuba Claus.

He peeled up the red Santa suit, put on his Santa coat and hat, layered his brown beard with a white one, secured a scuba regulator in his mouth and descended into the deep. Kappel has been playing Scuba Claus almost every year since.

He’s not the only one. A team of volunteers and staff members sign up for slots to play Scuba Claus each year. It is a coveted role.

“Who doesn’t want to be Santa, right? We get to all chip in and do a little holiday cheer,” Kappel said. “There’s an army of folks that volunteer their time with us that really help make it happen for everybody.”

A whimsical elf usually dives with Santa too. Together, alongside the aquarium’s two whale sharks, manta rays, squadrons of stingrays, a goliath grouper and more than 50 species of fish, Santa and his elf swim around Ocean Voyager, a 100-foot acrylic tunnel filled with more than 6.3 million gallons of water. The exhibit is one of the world’s largest, neck-and-neck with aquariums in China, Singapore, Japan and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Scuba Claus and his elf visit with a green sea turtle in Georgia Aquarium's Ocean Voyager aquatic exhibit. Visitors to the aquarium can see Scuba Claus on select days in December. Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

icon to expand image

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

If he has to name Santa’s favorite aquatic species, Kappel said it’s probably the manta rays.

“My heart goes to the whale sharks, of course. But in terms of Santa, I have to think he has an affinity for the manta rays. They like to fly through the sky kind of like he does,” Kappel said. “The mantas in Ocean Voyager, they like to do a following behavior. They kind of map themselves out, kind of like the reindeer and the sleigh.”

So is there a Ruldolph?

“Tallulah, our largest manta ray, has got to be the leader of the pack,” Kappel said of the aquarium’s resident manta ray, who has a 16-foot wingspan.

For snow, Kappel uses bubbles.

“(I like to) blow air against the window and watch it disperse against the acrylic. It kind of looks like snowflakes and adds that fun and a little pizzazz,” he said.

Explore15 things to do this weekend: Holiday markets, lights galore and more

The joy Scuba Claus brings kids, however, is by far Kappel’s favorite part.

“The kids are just over the moon excited to see him (Scuba Claus) down there,” Kappel said. “Sometimes, when I’m diving down there just as me with my own ugly mug, sometimes the kids will cry. But when Scuba Claus is down there, everyone’s waving and having a great time.”

If You Go

Visitors to the Georgia Aquarium can visit Scuba Claus from noon to 1 p.m. in the Ocean Voyager exhibit on select days starting in December. A traditional dry Santa will also be available to take photos with kids from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on select days from now until Jan. 2. For adults, the aquarium will have live holiday music performed by students from Georgia State University School of Music from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

For more information about the aquarium’s holiday offerings, visit georgiaaquarium.org/holidays-at-georgia-aquarium.

About the Author

Follow Danielle Charbonneau on twitter

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

What happens underwater during hurricanes? This season, animal lovers tuned in
Placeholder Image

Credit: Taylor Croft/AJC

Santa Claus, meet Fluffy: Festive pets take over holiday photo tradition
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An animal-rescue pilot died in a crash. 2 dogs aboard are recovering
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jessica Miglio

‘Dear Santa,’ shot in Atlanta, turns Jack Black into an impish ‘Satan’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: BRYAN BEASLEY

Wolfgang Van Halen learned to love what he does from his legendary dad
Where can I find it: sand chips out of bowl, transfer tape to CD and specialty whiskey
Author events Nov. 29-Dec. 5
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips