Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Snake on a plane delays a flight in Australia

An Australian domestic airline flight has been delayed for two hours after a stowaway snake was found in the plane’s cargo hold
By ROD McGUIRK – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian domestic flight was delayed for two hours after a stowaway snake was found in the plane's cargo hold, officials said on Wednesday.

The snake was found on Tuesday as passengers were boarding Virgin Australia Flight VA337 at Melbourne Airport bound for Brisbane, according to snake catcher Mark Pelley.

The snake turned out to be a harmless 60-centimeter (2-foot) green tree snake. But Pelly said he thought it could be venomous when he approached it in the darkened hold.

“It wasn’t until after I caught the snake that I realized that it wasn’t venomous. Until that point, it looked very dangerous to me,” Pelley said.

Most of the world's most venomous snakes are native to Australia.

When Pelley entered the cargo hold, the snake was half hidden behind a panel and could have disappeared deeper into the plane.

Pelley said he told an aircraft engineer and airline staff that they would have to evacuate the aircraft if the snake disappeared inside the plane.

“I said to them if I don’t get this in one shot, it’s going to sneak through the panels and you’re going to have to evacuate the plane because at that stage I did not know what kind of snake it was,” Pelley said.

“But thankfully, I got it on the first try and captured it,” Pelley added. “If I didn’t get it that first time, the engineers and I would be pulling apart a (Boeing) 737 looking for a snake still right now.”

Pelley said he had taken 30 minutes to drive to the airport and was then delayed by security before he could reach the airliner.

An airline official said the flight was delayed around two hours.

Because the snake is native to the Brisbane region, Pelley suspects it came aboard inside a passenger’s luggage and escaped during the two-hour flight from Brisbane to Melbourne.

For quarantine reasons, the snake can’t be returned to the wild.

The snake, which is a protected species, has been given to a Melbourne veterinarian to find a home with a licensed snake keeper.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A humpback whale breaches off the coast of Port Stephens, north of Sydney, Australia, on June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Credit: AP

Commuter traffic stops for whales on Australia's humpback highway

A week of heavy rains and floods across Pakistan kills 46 people including 13 family members

How to protect yourself from ticks year-round

The Latest

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, right, celebrates with teammate Karim Adeyemi after scoring his team's second goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and CF Monterrey in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Guirassy scores twice and Dortmund advances at Club World Cup with 2-1 win over feisty Monterrey

12m ago

20 states sue after the Trump administration releases private Medicaid data to deportation officials

12m ago

A look at the tensions with Cambodia that led to the suspension of Thailand's prime minister

18m ago

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.