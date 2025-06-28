Why is Rihanna in Belgium this weekend? Hint: Smurfs

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium rolled out the blue carpet Saturday for Rihanna and other stars who turned out for the world premiere of the new Smurf movie.

Rihanna produced ″Smurfs″ and voices Smurfette in the summer family film, a live-action animated reboot that takes the little creatures on a Smurfette-led rescue mission to save Papa Smurf.

At Saturday’s showing in Brussels, the visibly pregnant Grammy winner chatted with children, linked arms with someone dressed as her cartoon alter-ego, and joined the audience arm in arm with A$AP Rocky.