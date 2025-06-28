Nation & World News
Why is Rihanna in Belgium this weekend? Hint: Smurfs

Rihanna has attended the world premiere of the new Smurf movie in Brussels
Rihanna poses with a person in a Smurfette costume for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film "Smurfs", on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Brussels.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

22 minutes ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium rolled out the blue carpet Saturday for Rihanna and other stars who turned out for the world premiere of the new Smurf movie.

Rihanna produced ″Smurfs″ and voices Smurfette in the summer family film, a live-action animated reboot that takes the little creatures on a Smurfette-led rescue mission to save Papa Smurf.

At Saturday’s showing in Brussels, the visibly pregnant Grammy winner chatted with children, linked arms with someone dressed as her cartoon alter-ego, and joined the audience arm in arm with A$AP Rocky.

Film director Chris Miller held Smurf toys and other cast members at the premiere included James Corden and Dan Levy. Many of the guests wore a shade of Smurf-ish blue.

The movie premieres in the U.S. on July 18.

Belgian comics artist Peyo created the Smurfs — known here as ″Schtroumpfs″ — and the Belgian capital embraced the premiere with a weekend of events.

It took place in central Brussels, not far from a Smurf museum. The city’s famed Mannekin Pis statue was dressed for the occasion as No Name Smurf. The city’s Grand-Place held Smurf-themed events all weekend, and tourist buses and train cars were decorated in blue.

Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film "Smurfs", on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Brussels.

A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna arrive at the world premiere of the film "Smurfs", on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Brussels.

Dan Levy poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film "Smurfs", on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Brussels.

James Corden poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film "Smurfs", on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Brussels.

