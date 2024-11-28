Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The holiday season is in full swing, with several festive markets open where you can cross some items off your gift list, and in some cases, treat yourself to food and drink. Several light shows are also happening, so pack your family or friends into the car and watch displays come alive with illumination.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Piedmont Holiday Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 470-929-6095.

Browse through gift items from around 175 artists, including painters, photographers, sculptors and glass blowers. Holiday trees and wreaths will be available for purchase.

‘Twas the Night Before’ by Cirque du Soleil

4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, plus additional dates. $34.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Watch Cirque du Soleil’s thrilling interpretation of the holiday classic “‘Twas the Night Before.”

Holiday Tree Tour

10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Free with online registration. Meet outside Inman Perk Coffee, 240 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-522-4097.

Take a docent-led Trees Atlanta tour of the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum to see some funky art, discover Tiny Doors and learn about local history. The tour ends at Ponce City Market.

Cobb

Lights of Life

Dark-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, and dark-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, plus additional dates. Cars/trucks $10, buses $20. Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-426-2600.

Drive along 1.5 miles of holiday light displays created from more than 1 million LED bulbs. Pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and a concession stand are also available.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Noon-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, plus additional dates. Free admission. Galleria on the Park, 100 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Experience the charm of a traditional German Christmas market with a modern twist as you shop for handcrafted treasures and sample culinary delights.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The Plaza at Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.

Watch a tree lighting ceremony, listen to entertainment from The Free and see a showing of the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

DeKalb

‘Die Hard Candy Christmas’

6:30 p.m. check-in and hors d’oeuvres, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, show, plus additional dates. $75 plus tax and gratuity. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven. 404-634-6268.

Watch “Die Hard Candy Christmas,” a comedic murder mystery with lots of audience participation, and enjoy a four-course gourmet meal.

Santa on the Square

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Decatur Square, 101 East Court Square, Decatur. 678-615-0915.

Let your kids bring their wish lists and have their photo taken with Santa, enjoy cookies and milk, watch stilt walkers, create a make-and-take ornament and more. Decatur businesses are offering free gift wrapping for purchases you make at their shops.

Winter House

Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, plus additional dates. Some events are free; others are ticketed. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Head to Callanwolde for the start of the fine arts center’s nine-day Winter House, featuring workshops, history tours, Santa photos and more.

North Fulton

An Alpharetta Holiday

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. $21.50-$31.50. Innovation Academy, 125 Milton Ave., Alpharetta.

Join the Alpharetta Symphony for holiday music, including movie themes, carols and classical hits. The symphony will also offer a special preview performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Alpharetta’s North Point Mall.

Roswell Christkindlmarket Tree Lighting

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, tree lighting; market noon-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30; and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, plus additional dates. Free admission. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell.

Watch the lighting of the tree and enjoy holiday vendors, European-style decorations, authentic food and drinks, and more.

Stand Up for Veterans

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 30. $50 general admission, $25 for veterans with valid ID using code VET at checkout, $100 VIP. American Legion Post 201 ballroom, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 770-475-9023.

Laugh for a good cause at a comedy show hosted by Richie Satori and featuring Dave Landau, Sean Larkins and Carlos Rodriguez. All proceeds will benefit AboutFace-USA, a nonprofit organization that provides wellness programs for veterans and their families.

Gwinnett

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Free. 235 Main St., Loganville. 770-466-1165.

Kick off the holiday season by watching a parade through downtown and stay as Santa helps light the city’s Christmas tree.

Christmas in Grayson

2-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Free. Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

Bring the kids for crafts, train rides and a visit from Santa, followed by a heartwarming movie.

Glow Light Show

Continuing 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, plus additional dates. $39.99 and up, plus taxes, per vehicle. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Drive through an immersive display of lights synchronized to music.