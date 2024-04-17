Rico Wade to be honored at weekend festival

Explore Atlanta rap pioneer Rico Wade dies at 52

Baby Jade and Big Bank from the “Big Facts” podcast will serve as hosts for The Sesh, which is in it’s third year. Previous headliners have included Goodie Mob, Big Boi and Killer Mike. Dubbed an “immersive experience,” The Sesh also includes food trucks, meditation, card games and live art.

According to an Instagram post from Atlanta music industry veteran Hannah Kang, there was already a push to have CeeLo Green be a part of this year’s edition, but news of Wade’s passing called for an update to the rundown.

Kang’s marketing agency MusicBusinessPolitics, Gashouse and Rich Foundation are producing the event.

“I wanted to be in music because of them. I wanted to be creative because of them. I was proud to say I am from Atlanta because of them. We going up. RIP Rico Wade yall changed the sound. Yall made us cool. Yall made us believe the SOUTH GOT SOME TO SAY,” she wrote in a post.

Since news of Wade’s death over the weekend, there’s been a flood of well wishes and condolences on social media. At Headland and Delowe, the legendary East Point intersection where Wade discovered OutKast, a small memorial is taking shape.

There have been no announcements for a memorial or funeral arrangements. A source told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution a potential memorial will likely happen next week.

IF YOU GO

The Sesh

2 p.m.-midnight April 20-21. $75-$2,000. Location to be announced. theseshatl.com.