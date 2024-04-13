‘A pioneer of Atlanta culture:’ Tributes pour in after Rico Wade’s death

Hip-hop fans took to social media on Saturday morning as news of Atlanta music pioneer Rico Wade’s death made the rounds online.

Wade was one-third of the legendary Atlanta production group Organized Noize and member of the Dungeon Family. He was 52.

“We join Atlanta in mourning the loss of Rico Wade, a pioneer of Atlanta culture and a passionate Hawks fan,” the Atlanta Hawks posted on X along with a photo of the longtime producer in a throwback basketball jersey.

We join Atlanta in mourning the loss of Rico Wade, a pioneer of Atlanta culture and a passionate Hawks fan. pic.twitter.com/7tcVGkGGdP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 13, 2024

Other fans acknowledged Wade’s lasting contributions to the Southern hip-hop scene.

“From Kilo Ali to Outkast, from Goodie Mob to TLC, from Da Connect to Future,” one fan wrote. “... He played a part in the soundtrack (throughout) my Atlanta life. Thankful for that.”

RIP Rico Wade, from Kilo Ali to Outkast, from Goodie Mob to TLC, from Da Connect to Future… he played a part in the soundtrack thru out my Atlanta life. Thankful for that. — A Black Man (@1Spencer__) April 13, 2024

The rapper Speech, a member of the progressive hip-hop group Arrested Development, called Wade “an undeniable spirit of ATL HipHop.”

“This hurts my heart,” he said in a social media post.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also voiced his sadness over the producer’s death, calling Wade a “musical genius” whose impact spanned decades.

Credit: MARLENE KARAS Credit: MARLENE KARAS

Without Wade, the mayor said the world may not have experienced The Dungeon Family, OutKast, Goodie Mob, Future or other influential Southern artists.

“Rico was a musical genius and one third of the Grammy Award-winning music production team Organized Noize. A product of Atlanta Public Schools, he led in the creation of a hip-hop sound that has spanned decades and genres,” Dickens said in a statement. “Rico left an indelible mark on music and culture around the world and for that, the South will always have something to say.”