Review: Tavern’s trip to ‘Canterbury’ a modern laugh at classic literature

The original anthology of tales was written in the 14th century, focusing on British pilgrims sharing bawdy, funny stories on their way to the shrine of Thomas Becket at Canterbury. In those stories, folks from various classes poked fun at each other. That tradition continues in this take, though it also draws from other sources of British pop literature, including Mary Poppins and Harry Potter.

The six updated tales are acted out by Gabi Anderson, O’Neil Delapenha, Sarah Elaine, Nicholas Faircloth, Peyton Johnson, Adam King, Amy L. Levin and Vinnie Mascola. The script allows each cast member to quickly switch gears, changing roles from one moment to the next. The show requires the performers to be game, willing to do anything for a laugh.

King is particularly good when he’s playing first a buffoon priest, then a more sinister storyteller. But the wildest pivots in the show likely belong to Faircloth and Johnson, playing a dancing rooster and hen in great costumes designed by Anne Carole Butler and Clint Horne.

The puppetry — operated by the performers — adds a nice touch of whimsy, and the background with pop-out windows evokes the 1960s comedy variety show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” which fits the show’s overall tone.

Though we aim for church to atone for our indiscretions, it certainly is fun to misbehave. “The Canterbury Tales” just wants to be a silly, good time, and it succeeds.

“The Canterbury Tales”

Through Sept. 29 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, the Dramatists Guild, the Atlanta Press Club and the Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in the Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by The Story Plant.

