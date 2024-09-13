Things to Do

Review: Tavern’s trip to ‘Canterbury’ a modern laugh at classic literature

Tour bus takes pilgrims to church in satisfying romp.
Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern's "The Canterbury Tales" is a romp full of silly variety, with Peyton Johnson (left) and Nicholas Faircloth offering some of its wildest moments. (Courtesy)

By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL
This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Geoffrey Chaucer’s framework narrative of a bunch of people headed to church while indulging in some zany, sexy stories of sin gets a broad, modern spin in ”The Canterbury Tales,” onstage at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse through Sept. 29.

Director Kati Grace Kirby, working with an adaptation by John Stephens, has created a satisfying romp that’s full of silly variety. It’s got puppets, a tour bus, a boozy nun, references to “The Godfather” — even a cowboy shootout straight out of the OK Corral. It’s a sex farce that doesn’t always make the most sense, but the show doesn’t hold back. And it’s never boring.

The original anthology of tales was written in the 14th century, focusing on British pilgrims sharing bawdy, funny stories on their way to the shrine of Thomas Becket at Canterbury. In those stories, folks from various classes poked fun at each other. That tradition continues in this take, though it also draws from other sources of British pop literature, including Mary Poppins and Harry Potter.

This update of Chaucer’s classic doesn’t hold back and is never boring, as suggested here by Sarah Elaine (left) and O’Neil Delapenha. (Courtesy of Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse)

The six updated tales are acted out by Gabi Anderson, O’Neil Delapenha, Sarah Elaine, Nicholas Faircloth, Peyton Johnson, Adam King, Amy L. Levin and Vinnie Mascola. The script allows each cast member to quickly switch gears, changing roles from one moment to the next. The show requires the performers to be game, willing to do anything for a laugh.

King is particularly good when he’s playing first a buffoon priest, then a more sinister storyteller. But the wildest pivots in the show likely belong to Faircloth and Johnson, playing a dancing rooster and hen in great costumes designed by Anne Carole Butler and Clint Horne.

The puppetry — operated by the performers — adds a nice touch of whimsy, and the background with pop-out windows evokes the 1960s comedy variety show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” which fits the show’s overall tone.

Though we aim for church to atone for our indiscretions, it certainly is fun to misbehave. “The Canterbury Tales” just wants to be a silly, good time, and it succeeds.

“The Canterbury Tales”

Through Sept. 29 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, the Dramatists Guild, the Atlanta Press Club and the Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in the Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by The Story Plant.

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

