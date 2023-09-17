BreakingNews
Rain dampens Music Midtown's second day, but Niall Horan lifts spirits

Rain dampens Music Midtown’s second day, but Niall Horan lifts spirits

Credit: Rodney Ho

Credit: Rodney Ho

Updated 1 hour ago
The second day of Music Midtown was greeted with some rain earlier in the day, but organizer Peter Conlon said everything stayed on schedule.

Mandy Arias, a 48-year-old Alpharetta teacher, relaxed at a lounge area at 7:30 p.m. before Billie Eilish’s headlining appearance.

She said the crowds didn’t appear as big as they were at the last Music Midtown in 2021. This is her sixth time at the festival.

“It’s been good, but not the best lineup,” she said. Still, she is psyched to see Incubus and Tove Lo Sunday as well as Eilish Saturday night.

Given she has multiple sclerosis, the mud hasn’t been fun to navigate, she noted.

But Pink on Friday was “next level,” Arias said. “It felt like Vegas.” And she was happy the organizers provided more places to sit between acts.

She also noticed no Music Midtown app this year, but the Internet access was often spotty anyway given the volume of usage.

Ray Lloyd, a 40 year old banker from Reynoldstown, walked over to the festival and has enjoyed the vibe. It’s his first time to Music Midtown.

“Atlanta feels like a united city today,” he said after Niall Horan performed. “And the people watching is great.”

NIALL HORAN

Niall Horan has managed to carve out a comfortable post-One Direction solo career and displayed his workmanlike skills Saturday before a large, happy crowd.

Resembling a better-looking hybrid of Jonah Hill and Josh Gad, the 30-year-old Irish singer played a tight 14-song, 55-minute set without any sense of stress or nerves.

“I love this place,” he told the crowd “I know Atlanta very well. I come here to play golf.”

Before playing the biggest One Direction hit, “Story of My Life,” he jokingly opened, “You’re not going to know this song.” But he then gave the audience plenty of room to sing the chorus.

And after he finished his emotive 2017 ballad “This Town,” he noticed a crowd of rambunctious girls and said, “First time I ever saw a mosh pit for ‘This Town!’

