Krispy Kreme will be in McDonald’s locations nationwide

Next time you go into a McDonald’s, you might be asked, “Do you want doughnuts with that?”

Krispy Kreme announced a collaboration with McDonald’s that plans to have its doughnuts in locations nationwide, starting with a rollout in Chicago this fall.

Known for its “hot now” pastries, Krispy Kreme said it expects its products will go great with the McCafé product line, the company said in a news release earlier this year.

Three doughnut flavors will be delivered to the burger joints every day: Original Glazed, Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled.

“They just need to be taken from the tray, put in the bag or even six-count and handed to the customer,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said, Nation’s Restauran News reported. “So, the real focus is just great doughnuts.”

By the end of the year, McDonald’s plans to have Krispy Kreme products in 1,000 locations and in 85% of their restaurants by the end of 2026, it said in the announcement.

“Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement.

Charlesworth added, “Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme.”