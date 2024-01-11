A look Inside Sean Hannity’s Palm Beach getaway

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity announced just last week that he is permanently moving to Florida, which is just a few miles away from the home of former President Donald Trump. Moving forward, the longtime pundit will broadcast both his radio show “The Sean Hannity Show” and his TV show “Hannity” from the property.
Hannity purchased the Palm Beach property back in 2021 for a whopping $5.3 million. According to Realtor.com, it’s a 3,800-square-foot townhome situated within a gated enclave just a couple miles south of the city’s iconic Billionaires Row. Featuring a private patio with beach and pool access, the home enjoys ocean views and 24/7 security. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Hannity footed the bill for a significant renovation project after purchasing the home, including the installation of an outdoor fountain near the front entrance.
The Real Deal reported that Palm Beach unanimously approved plans for a new addition to Hannity’s Florida townhouse back in 2022 during a development review. The approved plans included a 409-square-foot bedroom addition to the home’s second story, as well as a 20-killowat generator.
The home was originally built in 1981 and is just one of 15 townhomes within the gated community of Sloans Curve, just north of Phipps Ocean Park and only three miles from Donald Trump’s iconic Mar-a-Lago. The Palm Beach property represents a small portion of Hannity’s much larger real estate portfolio, which includes nearly $90 million worth of properties across several states.
Before moving to Palm Beach, Hannity lived in a 10,600-square-foot property on Long Island that he purchased for $8.5 million back in 2008. That property features a seven-bedroom mansion and a home studio for the Fox News host to broadcast his shows, all on a six-acre lot.
