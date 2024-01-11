A look Inside Sean Hannity’s Palm Beach getaway

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity announced just last week that he is permanently moving to Florida, which is just a few miles away from the home of former President Donald Trump. Moving forward, the longtime pundit will broadcast both his radio show “The Sean Hannity Show” and his TV show “Hannity” from the property.

Hannity purchased the Palm Beach property back in 2021 for a whopping $5.3 million. According to Realtor.com, it’s a 3,800-square-foot townhome situated within a gated enclave just a couple miles south of the city’s iconic Billionaires Row. Featuring a private patio with beach and pool access, the home enjoys ocean views and 24/7 security. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Hannity footed the bill for a significant renovation project after purchasing the home, including the installation of an outdoor fountain near the front entrance.