Longest cable network host in history? Sean Hannity just bumped Larry King

Fox News evening host Sean Hannity is now officially the longest-running cable news host in the 42-year history of cable news, just passing the late Larry King of CNN fame.
On Thursday, he logged 25 years, six months and 15 days of tenure at Fox News.
He was at Fox News when it launched, working with liberal Alan Colmes.
“I am extremely grateful to Fox News Media and to our loyal, dedicated viewers whom I am proud to serve every night,” Hannity said in a press release marking the occasion.
Hannity, now 60, has always been a consistently strong draw for Fox News viewers. Currently, he averages about 3 million viewers a night. He’s been No. 1 in cable news in his time slot for 13 consecutive years since going solo in 2009, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Before joining Fox News at its launch, Hannity spent four years at Atlanta’s news/talk station 640/WGST-AM, a station which went away for good in 2020. His syndicated radio show continues to air in Atlanta on WSB radio.
King, who died last year at age 87, aired his vaunted “Larry King Live” show on CNN from 1985 to 2010.
