Adams Mansion is an Atlanta Airbnb rental that comes with a level of luxury hard to find in the Georgia short-term rental space. It’s 10,000 square feet and features four levels of living spaces, including a two-story foyer and an indoor basketball court.
Staying at the five-star-reviewed estate requires a hefty payment of over $1,000 a night, but it’s a unique opportunity to experience luxury living in a way only a select few enjoy.
The private, gated English-style manor has all of the eye-popping amenities that make high-end mansions so unique. The marble flooring was imported from Istanbul. Each room is generously oversized, some boasting artfully crafted ceilings over 12 feet high. There’s a circular roundabout outside so guests can park up close to the opulent home entrance and experience the gawk-worthy views. From top to bottom, there’s something for everyone.
“Welcome to the Adams Mansion, a privacy gated English Manor-style home blending elegance with contemporary luxury,” according to the Airbnb listing. “Flooded with natural light, this 10,000 square-foot, four-level home boasts a two-story foyer, herringbone fireplace, Chef’s kitchen with double islands and ensuite baths for each bedroom. Luxurious amenities await in the owner’s suite and the basement features a lounge area that would eclipse most clubs in Atlanta. Experience unrivaled luxury at the Adams Mansion.”
The truly massive size of the home only really sets in once you’ve seen Adams Mansion from the interior. That’s when huge takes on a new meaning.
“As you enter, natural light pours into the two-story foyer, highlighting the breathtaking spiral staircase and imported marble flooring from Istanbul,” according to the listing. “Experience grandeur in the two-story great room, adorned with a stunning fireplace featuring a herringbone design. Immerse yourself in picturesque views through aluminum-clad windows and French doors, inviting abundant daylight to grace the room.”
Downstairs, the Atlanta Airbnb rental has even more to offer. Designed with nightlife in mind, it’s an entertainer’s paradise.
“The daylight basement is a masterpiece of design, boasting artfully crafted ceilings exceeding 12 feet,” according to the listing. “Discover a game/entertainment space, bar, a 10-foot leather textured granite island, fireplace, theater, guest suite, full bathroom, and exquisite custom lighting fixtures. The third floor surprises with an indoor basketball court, offering endless entertainment possibilities.”
