Adams Mansion is an Atlanta Airbnb rental that comes with a level of luxury hard to find in the Georgia short-term rental space. It’s 10,000 square feet and features four levels of living spaces, including a two-story foyer and an indoor basketball court.

Staying at the five-star-reviewed estate requires a hefty payment of over $1,000 a night, but it’s a unique opportunity to experience luxury living in a way only a select few enjoy.

The private, gated English-style manor has all of the eye-popping amenities that make high-end mansions so unique. The marble flooring was imported from Istanbul. Each room is generously oversized, some boasting artfully crafted ceilings over 12 feet high. There’s a circular roundabout outside so guests can park up close to the opulent home entrance and experience the gawk-worthy views. From top to bottom, there’s something for everyone.