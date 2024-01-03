Former Braves star Michael Soroka lists Atlanta townhome for $1.15 million

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Michael Soroka is currently in the process of selling his Atlanta townhome, a luxurious $1.15 million home worthy of a right-hander on the Atlanta Braves payroll for six seasons.

Built in 2021, the 1,300-square-foot home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s full of natural lighting, beautiful hardwood floors and rests in a private community. Naturally, Soroka’s Atlanta townhome is only a brief drive from Truist Park and The Battery — making it an Atlanta Braves fan’s townhome of choice.

“Bult in 2019 by John Weiland, this newer construction townhome has been beautifully maintained and is move-in ready,” according to the home’s listing. “Situated in a quiet, gated community, this end-unit offers additional square footage, plenty of natural light and a large fenced back and side yard.”

While the property does not offer much in terms of exterior space, the modestly-sized townhome simply feels massive in its sprawling kitchen.

“The gourmet kitchen includes professional-grade SS appliances - Thermador 6-burner range and Professional Series refrigerator - white custom cabinets and huge walk-in pantry,” according to the listing. “The kitchen opens to the dining room and living room. The rear outdoor deck overlooks the backyard and includes plenty of space for entertaining plus a gas fireplace. The living room has a gas fireplace and custom built-in bookshelves.

“The main floor also includes an office and mudroom-area as you enter from the two-car garage. Upstairs, the oversized primary suite offers a luxe ensuite bath with separate vanities, soaking tub and large walk-in custom closet. Additional ensuite bedroom and laundry room complete the upper level. On the lower level, youCOll (sic) find a bedroom and full bath plus flex space that can serve as family room, office or exercise room.”

