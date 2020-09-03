Derrick Barnes, Gordon James will speak at AJC Decatur Book Festival

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
In this week’s episode, we discuss the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Decatur Book Festival. The AJC Decatur Book Festival, like many large gatherings, is going virtual this year. The event usually brings tens of thousands of visitors to downtown Decatur on Labor Day weekend, but the logistics of putting on this year’s edition have been deemed impractical in the midst of a pandemic.
Instead, the festival organizers will host a series of 15 “virtual events” in honor of the book fest’s 15th anniversary.
On this week’s podcast, we’ll talk about some of the online offerings you’ll find, including the Kidnote event. The AJC’s Bo Emerson spoke with Kidnote speaker Derrick Barnes about “Crown: Ode to the Fresh Cut,” which he wrote with Gordon James. The book offers a kid’s eye view of a day in the life of a barbershop.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
The latest from accessAtlanta: