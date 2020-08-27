What’s it like to travel to during the pandemic?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
The travel and tourism industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean travel has stopped. Both business and leisure travel are rebounding a bit and a recent survey by TravelPort, a leading technology company serving the global travel industry, found that the majority of travelers are ready to consider domestic and international travel again. What’s it like to travel during the pandemic era? Here to talk about it, just back from a visit to Las Vegas, is the AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri.
