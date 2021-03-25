Podcast: 2021 Spring Break Ideas for Georgians

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week, we’ll take a look at some options for spring break.
This year will mark a second spring break during the pandemic, so things are still far from normal. But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy that time off.
Freelance writer Nina Reeder talked with a few Georgians to find out how they’re spending their break, whether at home or away. She’ll tell us what she learned on this week’s podcast.
