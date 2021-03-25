X

Podcast: 2021 Spring Break Ideas for Georgians

Wild Dunes Resort offers a range of lodging from rental homes and hotel accommodations and special spring break activities. Courtesy of Peter Frank Edwards
Wild Dunes Resort offers a range of lodging from rental homes and hotel accommodations and special spring break activities. Courtesy of Peter Frank Edwards

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Access Atlanta | 54 minutes ago
This week on accessAtlanta, we’ll take a look at some options for spring break

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.

This week, we’ll take a look at some options for spring break.

This year will mark a second spring break during the pandemic, so things are still far from normal. But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy that time off.

Freelance writer Nina Reeder talked with a few Georgians to find out how they’re spending their break, whether at home or away. She’ll tell us what she learned on this week’s podcast.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

More from accessAtlanta:

Podcast interview: William Bell, an architect of Memphis soul

Podcast: Touching base with John Driskell Hopkins

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.