Podcast: Georgia nominees, scheduled performances at the 2021 Grammys

This combination of photos shows cover art for Grammy nominees for Album of the Year, top row from left, "Chilombo," by Jhené Aiko; "Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)," by Black Pumas; "Everyday Life," by Coldplay; "Djesse Vol. 3," by Jacob Collier; bottom row from left, "Women In Music Pt. III," by HAIM; "Future Nostalgia," by Dua Lipa; "Hollywood's Bleeding," by Post Malone; and "folklore," by Taylor Swift.
This week on accessAtlanta, we’re talking about the Grammy Awards.

The Grammys will look very different this year. Like most other awards shows, the ceremony will be virtual. It’s also coming a bit later than usual, having been moved from its original late January date.

Join us as Melissa Ruggieri and Shane Harrison discuss the nominees, the scheduled performances and the Georgia hopefuls.

