Podcast: Georgia nominees, scheduled performances at the 2021 Grammys

The Grammys will look very different this year. Like most other awards shows, the ceremony will be virtual. It’s also coming a bit later than usual, having been moved from its original late January date.
Join us as Melissa Ruggieri and Shane Harrison discuss the nominees, the scheduled performances and the Georgia hopefuls.
