Podcast: Atlanta poets share their work for National Poetry Month

This week, we’ll celebrate National Poetry Month.
April shines a spotlight on poetry. Amanda Gorman’s powerful reading at January’s presidential inauguration gave a boost to an art form that is often neglected by mainstream culture. At the same time, The New York Times published an inaugural poem by Atlanta’s Jericho Brown.
To mark National Poetry month, the AJC’s Rosalind Bentley spoke with some Atlanta area poets about how they create their work and the impact of poetry.
