Podcast: Atlanta poets share their work for National Poetry Month

Kamilah Aisha Moon is a Pushcart Prize winning poet and professor at Agnes Scott College
Credit: Kamilah Aisha Moon

Access Atlanta | 52 minutes ago
This week on accessAtlanta, hear local poets talk about and read from their work.

This week, we’ll celebrate National Poetry Month.

April shines a spotlight on poetry. Amanda Gorman’s powerful reading at January’s presidential inauguration gave a boost to an art form that is often neglected by mainstream culture. At the same time, The New York Times published an inaugural poem by Atlanta’s Jericho Brown.

To mark National Poetry month, the AJC’s Rosalind Bentley spoke with some Atlanta area poets about how they create their work and the impact of poetry.

ExploreBo Emerson and Rosalind Bentley's story looks at how some Atlanta area poets create their work

