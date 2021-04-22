Podcast: A visit with Grouplove in the band’s Atlanta studio

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week, we visit the Little Five Points studio of the band Grouplove.
The band’s bassist Daniel Gleason of Grouplove has resided in Atlanta since 2006, but the evolution of Grouplove into a predominantly Atlanta-based outfit is new. Since 2011, Grouplove has churned out a flow of colorful alt-pop. Their biggest hit, “Tongue Tied,” from their debut album, was certified triple platinum, and their chart presence continued through the years including the alt-rocker “Deleter,” which was released the week the coronavirus was officially deemed a pandemic.
Now they’ve recorded a new album, released in March, at their studio in Little Five Points, where Melissa Ruggieri recently spoke with them and she’s here to bring us that conversation.
