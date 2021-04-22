Podcast: A visit with Grouplove in the band’s Atlanta studio

The band’s bassist Daniel Gleason of Grouplove has resided in Atlanta since 2006, but the evolution of Grouplove into a predominantly Atlanta-based outfit is new. Since 2011, Grouplove has churned out a flow of colorful alt-pop. Their biggest hit, “Tongue Tied,” from their debut album, was certified triple platinum, and their chart presence continued through the years including the alt-rocker “Deleter,” which was released the week the coronavirus was officially deemed a pandemic.

Now they’ve recorded a new album, released in March, at their studio in Little Five Points, where Melissa Ruggieri recently spoke with them and she’s here to bring us that conversation.