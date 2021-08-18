Pigs, peaches, painting and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth. 678-956-0062. Acworthdragonboatfest.com.

Watch colorful 40-foot-long boats — complete with the head and tail of a dragon on each end, 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steers person — compete in races. Join a team and help raise money or pledge money on a team’s behalf. Proceeds will benefit cancer patients and survivors in the community.

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

3 p.m.-midnight Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 21 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Friday $30 adults and $15 kids, Saturday $35 adults and $20 kids and Sunday $20 adults and $15 kids. 3-day adult (ages 13 and up) weekend pass $70, 3-day child weekend pass $30, kids 7 and under are free. Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Gameatl.com.

Join fellow gaming enthusiasts to play tabletop, arcade, pinball and console games and listen to music, compete in costume contests and more.

SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run

8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. $49 for 3K Fun Run plus Braves ticket, $35 for 3K Fun Run only, $10 for Kids Dash (ages 7 and under), $35 for Virtual Fun Run. runsignup.com/sagerstrong.

Take part in the third annual SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run to raise money for blood cancer research.

DeKalb

Butterflies & Brews

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. $30 per person. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. Dunwoodynature.org.

If you’re 21 or older, explore Dunwoody Nature Center’s butterfly tents and enjoy a barbecue dinner, bar and music.

Fernbank Forest Night Walk

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. $20 non-members, $10 members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Meet in Fernbank’s lobby and then take a walk with a small group through Fernbank Forest to see how the forest changes at night.

Lemonade Days Festival

Continues 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Free admission, individual ride tickets $1.25 each, $25 unlimited ride tickets. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. Dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Have fun on over 30 carnival rides, watch center stage performances, including the Dunwoody idol contest, and try food and drink from your choice of over 20 vendors.

Paint Like Bob Ross - In the Park!

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. $65. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Secure.rec1.com.

Learn how to paint a Bob Ross-style landscape using oils under the guidance of a certified instructor.

North Fulton

Home & Lifestyle Show

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Free. North Point Mall first floor, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-844-0213. Northpointmall.com.

Visit with area contractors to learn about the latest home improvement trends.

Movies by Moonlight

6 p.m. food trucks, 6:30 p.m pre-movie fun, movie starts at dusk. Friday, Aug. 20. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022. Citysprings.com.

Bring your blanket or lawn chair or settle in on one of the surrounding swings and chairs and watch Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” The Community Assistance Center will collect gently worn children’s clothes, shoes and nonperishable food items at the event.

MLB Play Ball

11 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Aug. 21. Free. Ocee Park, 10900 Buice Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. Johnscreekga.gov.

Bring your kids to let them show off their baseball skills as part of Major League Baseball’s Play Ball initiative.

Blackberry Smoke

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. $25 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010. Concerts.livenationcom.

Listen to music from rock band Blackberry Smoke, which brings its Spirit of the South tour to Alpharetta.

Gwinnett

Georgia Swarm LAX 101 Clinic & Family Fun Fest

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996. suwanee.com.

Bring the kids to participate in a free Lacrosse 101 clinic with all necessary equipment provided. A bounce house, obstacle source, chalk art and Swarm giveaways will also be featured.

Carry Your Own Water Walk & Festival 3K Walk or Run

10 a.m-3 p.m Saturday, Aug. 21. Free admission, $5 for the 3K. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. facebook.com.

Learn about green initiatives and healthy water, shop with food vendors and artisans, listen to music and run or walk in a 3K.

Kidsignments

Continues 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21. Free admission. 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. kidsignments.com.

Shops for deals on gently used, high-quality kids clothes, baby gear, toys and more at one of the country’s largest consignment events. Masks are required.

Bluesberry and Beer Festival

3 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Downtown Norcross. 678-622-2104. Bluesberrybeerfestival.com.

Enjoy blueberry treats, beer and blues music from acts such as the Cazanovas, Eddie 9V and Cody Matlock & Stoney Brooks.