Pig out on barbecue, sip beer and bourbon at fest coming to Atlantic Station

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival brings these Southern favorites to Atlantic Station on Saturday, so get ready to satisfy your whetted appetite and wet your whistle.
Food and drink are the main draw, of course, but you’ll also find other fun things to do — such as listening to live rock and blues music and playing games, including giant Jenga and cornhole in a carnival section.
Tickets include a souvenir glass so you can try an all-you-care-to-taste sampling of more than 60 beers and 40 bourbons. Vendors will be selling barbecue in lots of different forms, including whole hog pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and sausages, plus plenty of fixins to complete your meal.
The festival’s website promises, “We’ll keep the portions heavy and the prices low.”
Credit: Photo courtesy of Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
Credit: Photo courtesy of Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival
General admission tickets are valid from 2-6 p.m. and cost $45, with children 12 and under admitted free and military discounts available.
VIP tickets cost $85 and are valid from noon-6 p.m. They include additional perks such as a barbecue plate dinner ticket that’s good at a participating vendor and access to a VIP lounge area with food options.
If you’d like to eat but not imbibe in beer or bourbon, designated driver tickets are $25 at the festival. On-site ticket sales will be offered, but it’s best to buy yours online in case they sell out, and on-site tickets will be more expensive too.
In addition to providing a good time, the festival will donate a portion of event proceeds to Spirit of Hope Children’s Foundation. The festival takes place at 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. Information: atlanta.beerandbourbon.com.
Check out Friday’s Go Guide for more things to do this weekend.
