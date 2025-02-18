Pig out on barbecue, sip beer and bourbon at fest coming to Atlantic Station

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival brings these Southern favorites to Atlantic Station on Saturday, so get ready to satisfy your whetted appetite and wet your whistle.

Food and drink are the main draw, of course, but you’ll also find other fun things to do — such as listening to live rock and blues music and playing games, including giant Jenga and cornhole in a carnival section.

Tickets include a souvenir glass so you can try an all-you-care-to-taste sampling of more than 60 beers and 40 bourbons. Vendors will be selling barbecue in lots of different forms, including whole hog pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and sausages, plus plenty of fixins to complete your meal.