Mangia! Italian Heritage Festival comes to Peachtree City

Access Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Hosted by Borgo Italia, the festival will feature all things Italian, including food, wine and culture

Italy is known for its stunning vistas, ancient history, fine wines and delicious food. Most people who have been to Italy long to return.

The coronavirus pandemic has kept most people from traveling overseas and exploring the country firsthand, but you can head to Peachtree City next month to get a taste of Italy.

For the first time, the Italian Heritage Festival is coming to Peachtree City’s Drake Field.

Hosted by Borgo Italia, the festival will feature all things Italian, including food, wine and culture.

Borgo Italia is owned and operated by siblings Cristiana and Alessandro Folchitto. It “embodies the vision of a true authentic Italian ‘trattoria,’” its website states. “It is a genuine ‘family oriented’ business; a place where their love for Italy blends together with their passion for food, regional traditions, authentic Italian recipes, and carefully crafted wines from Italy.”

In addition to food and drink, you’ll have an opportunity to see ancient Rome in virtual reality, hear authentic Italian music and experience all the style and culture that makes the country special.

The Italian Heritage Festival will be 2-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City 30269.

