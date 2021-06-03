Outdoor Movies: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Civil War History Day. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Adults $10, Seniors 65 and up $8, Active-duty military/student and children 3-17 $5, children 2 and under free. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117. southernmuseum.org.

Explore the Southern Museum on their Civil War History Day and see living historians camped on the front lawn and take a tour of the museum. You can also learn about the importance of railroads on both sides, the African-American experience and more.

Stepp Stewart’s Motown Motor City Revue. 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Continuing weekends through Aug. 1. $40 adults, $35 seniors 65 and up and military. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800. theatreinthesquare.com.

Enjoy a tribute show with classics from the ’60s and ’70s like “Stop in the Name of Love” and “Heard it Through the Grapevine.”

Movies in the Park. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $20 per car. Fair Oaks Park, 1460 W. Booth Road Extension, Marietta. 770-528-8824. Registration required. cobbcounty.org.

Watch “Sonic the Hedgehog,” this month’s movie in the Kaiser Permanente Movie Series.

DeKalb

Movie on Main. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. (movie starts at sundown). Friday, June 4. Main Street, downtown Tucker. m.facebook.com.

Come watch the musical classic “Grease” at Tucker’s annual Movie on Main event. Before the movie starts, snag some free popcorn and play retro movie trivia.

FAB Friday. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, June 4. Various Decatur locations. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Get out and shop and dine in Decatur as the town has expanded patios, curbside storefronts, sidewalk pop-ups and a DJ and open-air tent market on the plaza. Masks are requested.

Jazz on Montreal. 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $25 lawn seating. DeKalb Association of REALTORS®, 1414 Montreal Rd., Tucker. 770-493-6100. dekalbrealtors.com.

Enjoy live jazz music featuring Exphakta.

Movies Under the Stars. Dusk (around 8 p.m.) Saturday, June 5. Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Dr., Doraville. m.facebook.com.

Bring snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, blankets and chairs to spread out and watch “Trolls: World Tour.”

North Fulton

Lantern Parade. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. pre-parade activities, parade starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 5. pre-parade activities at Steel Canyon Golf Club, 460 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs. See the lanterns at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 400 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsga.gov.

Join in pre-parade activities including food, entertainment and fun for kids before the lantern parade starts. You can buy a lantern at Ace Hardware, 6349 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs or High Country Outfitters, 3906 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, or download a lantern template here.

Wade Shows Amusement Carnival. 5 p.m.-10/11 p.m. Friday, June 4, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 and daily through June 13. $25 weekdays unlimited ride wristbands, $30 weekends unlimited ride wristbands. North Point Mall, parking lot near JC Penney, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636. northpointmall.com.

Enjoy fun rides, treats from food vendors, carnival games and more.

Summer Concert Series. 3 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. music starts. Friday, June 4. Free. Newtown Park, parking lot near the Old Alabama Road park entrance, Johns Creek. 678-512-3261. johnscreekga.gov.

Bring chairs and blankets to get comfortable and listen to Atlanta-based cover band 7 Sharp 9′s mix of pop, rock, country and dance. You can bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks, and food trucks, as well as beer and wine vendors, will be on-site.

Run Katie Run. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $27.50. Mathilda’s Music Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton. 678-480-6932. matildasmusicvenue.com.

Listen to music from Kate Colman, whose unique style has been inspired by artists including Dolly Parton and Janis Joplin.

Gwinnett

Flicks on the Bricks. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 4. Free. Duluth Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth. 678-475-3512. duluthga.net.

Watch the popular movie “Black Panther,” and expect to see themed entertainment while you’re there.

Strong4Life Superhero Sprint. 8 a.m. 5K start, 9 a.m. 1-mile Fun Run start. Saturday, June 5. $15-$30. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. choa.org.

Run or walk to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life program, which helps Georgia families raise healthy, resilient kids.

Rock the Park – Rumours: The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band. 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 4. Free. Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn. cityoflilburn.com.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to hear Rumours ATL recreate the hits of Fleetwood Mac. Coolers are welcome, but no outside alcohol is allowed. Beer, wine and margaritas will be available to purchase. Social distancing and wearing a mask are highly recommended.

Aurora Comedy Nights Presents: Lace Larrabee. 8 p.m. Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. $15-$20. Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Share laughs with headliner Lace Larrabee, who performs with Holly Ballantine and Matthew English (June 4) and Carlette Jennings and Greg Behrens (June 5) with host Katie Causey. Masks and temperature checks are required.