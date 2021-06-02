Atlanta Jazz Festival returns for Labor Day weekend

Festival organizers announced that the event will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as determined by the state and City of Atlanta and will provide updates closer to Labor Day weekend on the atlantafestivals.com website.

This year’s music celebration will also feature an educational component - a set of free workshops dubbed “Jazz 101” that will be held throughout the event.

Leading up to the fall gathering, a free video series called “In the Tradition” will air on atlantafestivals.com and the Jazz Festival Facebook and YouTube pages on select Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 31.

Fans can also purchase official Atlanta Jazz Festival merchandise beginning June 4 at shop.atlantafestivals.com.

The Complete Lineup for the 2021 Festival includes:

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Oak Hill Stage

1:30 p.m. – Pasquale Grasso Trio

3:30 p.m. - Yuko Mabuchi

5:30 p.m. - Alexey Marti

7:30 p.m. - Miguel Zenon

Meadow Stage

1 p.m. - Karla Harris

3 p.m. - Ryan Kilgore

5 p.m. – Jazzmeia Horn

7 p.m. - Ron Carter

9 p.m. - Patti Austin

Monday, September 6, 2021

Oak Hill Stage

1:30 p.m. - Brenda Nicole Moorer

3:30 p.m. - Logan Richardson

5:30 p.m. – Irreversible Entanglements

7:30 p.m. - Mike Phillips

Meadow Stage

1 p.m. - Isaiah Sharkey

3 p.m. - Laurin Talese

5 p.m. - Theo Croker

7 p.m. – Sean Jones

9 p.m. – Archie Shepp