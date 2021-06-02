Atlanta Jazz Festival returns for Labor Day weekend

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is moving from one holiday to another.
Typically held over Memorial Day weekend, this year’s event was postponed due to uncertainty about COVID-19 and limits on gatherings of large crowds.
But the annual free music fest – the 43rd installment – will take place at Piedmont Park during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-6.
The lineup of more than 15 artists is primarily the same as the one announced for 2020 (and, naturally, canceled), featuring veterans such as Patti Austin and Archie Shepp and burgeoning talent Brenda Nicole Moorer.
Performances will be staged at two locations - the Oak Hill Stage and the Meadow Stage. A VIP experience will be available at the Oak Hill Stage. Details will be announced soon.
Festival organizers announced that the event will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as determined by the state and City of Atlanta and will provide updates closer to Labor Day weekend on the atlantafestivals.com website.
This year’s music celebration will also feature an educational component - a set of free workshops dubbed “Jazz 101” that will be held throughout the event.
Leading up to the fall gathering, a free video series called “In the Tradition” will air on atlantafestivals.com and the Jazz Festival Facebook and YouTube pages on select Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 31.
Fans can also purchase official Atlanta Jazz Festival merchandise beginning June 4 at shop.atlantafestivals.com.
The Complete Lineup for the 2021 Festival includes:
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Oak Hill Stage
1:30 p.m. – Pasquale Grasso Trio
3:30 p.m. - Yuko Mabuchi
5:30 p.m. - Alexey Marti
7:30 p.m. - Miguel Zenon
Meadow Stage
1 p.m. - Karla Harris
3 p.m. - Ryan Kilgore
5 p.m. – Jazzmeia Horn
7 p.m. - Ron Carter
9 p.m. - Patti Austin
Monday, September 6, 2021
Oak Hill Stage
1:30 p.m. - Brenda Nicole Moorer
3:30 p.m. - Logan Richardson
5:30 p.m. – Irreversible Entanglements
7:30 p.m. - Mike Phillips
Meadow Stage
1 p.m. - Isaiah Sharkey
3 p.m. - Laurin Talese
5 p.m. - Theo Croker
7 p.m. – Sean Jones
9 p.m. – Archie Shepp