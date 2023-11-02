Out Front’s ‘The Prom’ transcends high school with great music, humor, cast

Returning to an Atlanta stage for the first time since its stellar 2016 debut at the Alliance, Out Front Theatre’s production of “The Prom” generates big-time joy with its zany comedy and great music.

The cast of the show, running through Nov. 11 at Out Front, is its greatest asset, though the material by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar remains crisp and hilarious. And the show’s message of positivity and inclusion is evergreen. Its story transcends a mere high school musical, resonating with larger themes and bigger laughs as characters, no matter their age, learn and grow.

The premise of “The Prom,” which traveled from Atlanta to Broadway in 2016 before being adapted into a Meryl Streep film in 2020, is intentionally nutty. An Indiana girl named Emma finds herself at the center of a political firestorm after she says she wants to bring her girlfriend to her high school prom. The PTA retaliates by canceling the event.

Meanwhile, a gaggle of fading, egomaniacal, liberal Broadway actors, desperate to seem altruistic after years of bad press, decide to invade Indiana and take up Emma’s fight — if it gets them publicity.

Soon they’re singing hippie songs about gay rights during the halftime show at a tractor pull, while also being genuinely moved by Emma’s fight.

Credit: Isaac Breiding Credit: Isaac Breiding

One of the most charming strengths of this script is that — though it places the colorful Broadway characters as the apparent protagonists — it makes Emma the secret lead and the emotional heart. Though you can cast a powerhouse actress like the great Wendy Melkonian to play two-time Tony Award-winning diva Dee Dee Allen, the whole show rests on the shoulders of Wynne Kelly as Emma. And Kelly nails it.

She’s heartbreaking and funny, and her voice is clear and beautiful. Playing the secret romance alongside Tatyana Mack as Alyssa, Kelly generates real sparks when the two sneak a glance or harmonize in a duet.

Explore Photos of Atlanta Pride parade 2023

The whole cast is terrific. Melkonian, a warm and lovely person offstage, is having a blast as the absurdly self-involved, high-heeled and hilarious Dee Dee, and Melkonian’s performances of “It’s Not About Me” and “The Lady’s Improving” are worth the price of admission alone.

Robert Hindsman’s Barry Glickman is a scene-stealer. Barry, coping with insecurities through flashy, fussy quips, is such a sweet character, and Hindsman is lovely in the role.

And, goodness, Chris McKnight and Precious West shine in their roles as Julliard-grad-turned-waiter Trent and chorus girl Angie. The show graciously gives each main character at least one solo and moment in the spotlight.

Credit: Isaac Breiding Credit: Isaac Breiding

Alan Phelps does solid work as the comparatively sedate, reasonable school principal. And Vallea E. Woodbury gives her PTA villainess such harsh edges and layers.

Really, it’s such a fun show.

Director Caty Bergmark coordinated all the elements of the show well. It’s sharp and rousing. The choreography from Atarius Armstrong is strong. The scenic design by Paul Conroy and Sydney Lee and the lighting by David Reingold are particularly notable in the musical’s multiple party scenes.

During the opening-night performance, there were some issues regarding backing track volumes for the earlier songs. It made some lyrics, and thus some jokes, hard to understand.

Out Front’s mission as a theater is to highlight LGBTQ+ stories, and its strongest work comes from these uplifting, funny musicals, which don’t dwell for long in darker moments.

“The Prom” is one of its best.

THEATER REVIEW

“The Prom”

Through Nov. 11. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and Monday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $25-$35. Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

::

Benjamin Carr, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is an arts journalist and critic who has contributed to ArtsATL since 2019. His plays have been produced at the Vineyard Theatre in Manhattan as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and at the Center for Puppetry Arts. His novel, Impacted, was published by The Story Plant in 2021.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.