Atlanta Pride parade brings thousands to Midtown, with cheers and tears

The annual event, promoted as Atlanta’s largest parade, drew many thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community, their allies and onlookers. It’s the biggest event of the Atlanta Pride weekend.

“It’s always the happiest weekend in Atlanta,” said Melissa Hunt, a screen writer from Marietta. Other than a pocket of protesters near an earlier concert at Piedmont Park, she said, “I’ve never seen any hate.”

Hunt isn’t LGBTQ+ herself, but she says like many people she has family members and friends who are.

Teneisha Brown and her wife, Celeste, were celebrating near the start of the parade, as a fleet of riders on motorcycles, some bedecked with rainbow flags, launched the event.

“I feel more safe this year,” said Brown, a patient services coordinator for a local healthcare company.

Even amid a backlash in some political circles, she said, “I think more people now have more of an open mind, so they allow people to enjoy themselves and be who they are.”

The Browns’ first freebies of the parade: Biscoff cookies from Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which according to organizers had 800 marchers of its own signed up for the event and 200 on a waiting list.

The giveaways from various businesses ranged from multi-colored flags and cans of Coke Zero to rainbow wristbands, rainbow lollipops, hand fans and, from a local sex shop, adult toys. A raft of corporate sponsors — from UPS to Coca-Cola were a key part of the gathering, bolstered by some community organizations, health providers, church groups and even local consulates representing other nations.

Over 300 groups registered for the event, with more than 5,000 marchers and over 100 floats for the more than two-mile route ending at Piedmont Park, said Chris McCain, the executive director of the Atlanta Pride Committee.

While support for the LGBTQ+ community is strong, McCain said there is “still work to do,” including standing by people who are transgender amid new laws aimed at restricting some healthcare for minors.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church rang its bells for the passing raucous parade, as it has done ever since the event launched more than 50 years ago, parishioner Annabeth Balance said. She said she recalled watching the first parade with about 10 “scared” marchers.

Rector Winnie Varghese said “the culture is changing” around people who have been resistant to broader rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found that nearly half of likely Georgia Republican voters oppose allowing gay and lesbian people to marry, something that is currently legal.

Logan Smith, 32, said when he grew up in a small town in Alabama, he didn’t experience any bullying related to him being gay. Still, he was awed the first time he attended an Atlanta Pride parade a decade ago, both by the size of the crowds and the level of acceptance. He returned Sunday with friends, straight and LGTBQ+, each in long, brightly-colored wigs and rainbow tutus.

Smiles and cheers were the tone of the parade, but during interviews with the AJC some people teared up as they talked about their reasons for joining in the celebration.

Jennifer Hinderleider of Midtown Atlanta held up a homemade sign. On one side were the words: “Protect Trans Kids.” On the other side: “Y’ALL means ALL.”

Given new and proposed laws around the nation, she said she worries some people who are transgender must be so scared. “It’s important to show support so they know there are people on their side.”

Hinderleider, who is bisexual, said she went to a pan and bisexual march the day before as part of Atlanta Pride. “I had never felt that safe and comfortable in a crowd before in my life.”

Adrienne Riggins of north Georgia came to the parade wearing a t-shirt with the words “Free Mom Hugs.” Among the many people she hugged were marchers with similar versions of her shirt, including ones that read “Free Aunt Hugs” and “Free Sister Hugs.”

Riggins attended with several young adults, two straight and three LGTBQ+. She teared up as she described the death of a close friend who she said decades ago committed suicide shortly after coming out as gay to his family. She said she wants others to know they are loved.

“I’m going to hug any drag queen I can,” she said.