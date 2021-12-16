New Gainesville developments offer new life in downtown district

The Renaissance, led by Roddy Properties, is a $25 million, three-story building on the Spring Street side of the square with space for six retail stores and two restaurants on the first floor. The second floor will house Brenau University’s adolescent psychology department. The third floor is comprised of seven condos.

First-floor restaurants are under final negotiations, but the development is planned to be finished at the end of this year with only minor tasks left to finish in January, according to Lackey.

The Solis Gainesville project is a $50 million dollar mixed-use development led by Terwilliger Pappas. The six-acre piece of property will include 223 apartments and two restaurants facing Jesse Jewell Parkway. The restaurants will be located right outside Gainesville Square at the end of a pedestrian bridge formerly known to locals as the “bridge to nowhere.”

The pedestrian bridge formerly known as the "bridge to nowhere" now leads from Gainesville Square to the new Solis Gainesville project. (Tricia Cumiskey/ Fresh Take Georgia)

Other projects include the $15 million Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Music venue and a $75 million Courtyard Marriott hotel and apartment complex named The National.

Lackey said two of the private projects are in a tax allocation district, which means they could get reimbursed for some of their property taxes over the next 15 years. He said the city has approved up to $11 million in tax reimbursements for The National and $3 million for the Gainesville Renaissance, but the final amount will be determined by how much the developers have spent on the projects.

Additionally, the city is undertaking $3 million in streetscaping, which will come out of the general fund, and $13 million for a new parking deck on the north side of the square funded by local sales taxes.

Chris Richardson, a local business owner who operates three restaurants on the square — Re-cess Southern Gastro Pub, Stables at Re-cess, and YellowFin — said he welcomed the changes, even though the construction has been a headache compounded by pandemic restrictions.

“The construction impacted us hard because of a parking standpoint, just the chaos,” he said, adding that the sidewalk renovations restricted front door access for businesses on Bradford Street.

But the city tried to work around those businesses’ schedules, Richardson said, and now that the work is ending, his restaurants are starting to see a rise in customers.

“All three of my restaurants will gain outside seating because of the sidewalk expansion,” he said. “When the weather is nice, outside seating is desirable, which will bring a lot of new faces around.”

The renovations on downtown Gainesville include a sidewalk expansion project along Bradford Street which Chris Richardson, owner of Re-cess, is particularly happy about. (Tricia Cumiskey/Fresh Take Georgia)

Holly Litton, 49, lived in Gainesville for 10 years before moving to Cumming, Ga., and said she was surprised to see the square now. She said the renovations are giving downtown Gainesville a facelift.

“I usually am passing through Gainesville, so this is my first time walking through the square in quite a while and I am amazed at what is going on,” she said.

Mary Lina Pardue, 48, the director of the children’s ministry at Gainesville First United Methodist Church, said she comes downtown to eat, shop, and get her hair done at a local salon.

“This gives us a full downtown, like a destination where everyone wants to be,” Pardue said.

Fresh Take Georgia, a news partner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

