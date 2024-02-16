New dating app’s interesting requirement is a good credit score

The app began its 90-day trial earlier this week, and users who apply to be on won’t see an effect on their credit score. If approved, users will be able to roam the app to find their perfect mate.

The app doesn’t allow its users to see others’ scores, nor does it match its users based on credit rating. If a user is denied by the app, they will receive resources to help improve their credit score and understanding of financial literacy.

Doubling down on its mission to encourage financial understanding within the dating realm, Score has teamed up with the Cream Card, “a credit card that allows cardmembers to convert their points to invest in the stock market.”

“We’re beginning with love, and we’re in good company. A recent Federal Reserve study recognized that individuals with high credit scores are more inclined to establish committed relationships,” said Jackie Liao, CPO Neon Money Club

