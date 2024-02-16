Things to Do

New dating app’s interesting requirement is a good credit score

‘Score aims to elevate the discussion around financial health, which has remained stagnant for decade.’

The art of finding love has just increased its requirements.

Score is the latest dating app to help people find their soulmate. To join the app, however, you have to have a credit score of 675 or higher. According to Luke Bailey CEO of Neon Money Club, “Financial wellness often takes a back seat” in the dating world.

“‘Our mission is to inject financial awareness into the fabric of everyday life. To achieve this, we have to take the conversation to places where it isn’t normally discussed.,” Bailey said in a press release.

The app began its 90-day trial earlier this week, and users who apply to be on won’t see an effect on their credit score. If approved, users will be able to roam the app to find their perfect mate.

The app doesn’t allow its users to see others’ scores, nor does it match its users based on credit rating. If a user is denied by the app, they will receive resources to help improve their credit score and understanding of financial literacy.

Doubling down on its mission to encourage financial understanding within the dating realm, Score has teamed up with the Cream Card, “a credit card that allows cardmembers to convert their points to invest in the stock market.”

“We’re beginning with love, and we’re in good company. A recent Federal Reserve study recognized that individuals with high credit scores are more inclined to establish committed relationships,” said Jackie Liao, CPO Neon Money Club

To see if you fit the bill, visit joinneon.com/score

