Ne-Yo takes center court at State Farm Arena Feb. 26

The Atlanta Hawks have been amping up the entertainment offerings at halftime. In the past several months, they’ve brought in Goodie Mob, T.I. and you can check out Keri Hilson at State Farm Arena on Pride Night Thursday, Feb. 9.
And today, the Hawks announced that Ne-Yo will take center court at halftime on Sunday, Feb. 26, during the game against the Brooklyn Nets. The game starts at 3 p.m.
R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo first made his mark when the track “So Sick” hit the top of the Billboard 100 in 2005. Since then, he’s also penned songs for artists such as Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson and many more.
“I appreciate the Atlanta Hawks for their commitment to blending music, sports and entertainment together,” Ne-Yo said in a press release announcing his appearance. “It’s going to be a fun night and I’m looking forward to seeing my fans.”
For more info and to get tickets, go to Hawks.com/tickets.
