Ne-Yo takes center court at State Farm Arena Feb. 26

And today, the Hawks announced that Ne-Yo will take center court at halftime on Sunday, Feb. 26, during the game against the Brooklyn Nets. The game starts at 3 p.m.

R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo first made his mark when the track “So Sick” hit the top of the Billboard 100 in 2005. Since then, he’s also penned songs for artists such as Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson and many more.