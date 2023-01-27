X
Dark Mode Toggle

Briefs; Keri Hilson singing at Hawks ‘Pride’ night, upcoming concerts for Dave Matthews Band, Billy Idol, John Mayer

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta R&B singer Keri Hilson will be performing during halftime at an upcoming Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on Pride Night Thursday, Feb. 9.

“Social equality is one of the most important things to me,” said Hilson in a press release. “Being able to perform on nights like this are as purposeful as they are fun! Sports and music have the ability to unite everyone across all orientations, nationalities and genders.”

She will be singing some of her biggest hits including “Pretty Girl Rock” and “Knock You Down.”

The evening, sponsored by local BMW dealerships, will also include special in-game programming and performances that celebrate members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and will feature a rainbow lighting of the iconic “ATLANTA” letters. Voices of Note’s Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will sing the national anthem.

A Pride ticket package can be purchased at Hawks.com/promotions and includes a $10 food-and-beverage discount as well as a custom Hawks-branded Pride shirt, while supplies last.

***

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Two major acts that came to Atlanta last year and one that had to cancel in 2022 will be headlining shows this year.

The Dave Matthews Band is doing a raft of shows this summer, which is no surprise. The band tours pretty much every year and stops in Atlanta, either at Lakewood Amphitheatre or Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. On Tuesday, July 25, the group will be at Ameris again. Presale tickets go on sale Feb. 14 and for the general public on Feb. 17 via Live Nation. (The band also performed at a Democratic fundraiser during the run-off period for Raphael Warnock at the Coca-Cola Roxy last November.)

Billy Idol had to cancel a bunch of dates last year, including a Shaky Knees headlining appearance in Atlanta, due to a sinusitis infection. He will be back this year at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre on Wednesday, April 26. General admission tickets start at $49.50.

And former Atlantan John Mayer, who performed two dates last April at State Farm Arena, will be back again at State Farm Arena on March 27 this year. This time, it’s being billed as a solo acoustic tour. Pre-sale starts at Ticketmaster Wednesday, Feb. 1 with general public tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department1h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Violence will not be tolerated
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta United still working on signings
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta United still working on signings
2h ago

Credit: Alex Slitz

The Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: PARAMOUNT/PEACOCK

SCAD TVfest 2023 honorees include Craig Robinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Wes Bentley
6h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
7h ago
Tyler Perry concerned about emissions from future FDA lab near his studio
9h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
4h ago
AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top