Briefs; Keri Hilson singing at Hawks ‘Pride’ night, upcoming concerts for Dave Matthews Band, Billy Idol, John Mayer

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Two major acts that came to Atlanta last year and one that had to cancel in 2022 will be headlining shows this year.

The Dave Matthews Band is doing a raft of shows this summer, which is no surprise. The band tours pretty much every year and stops in Atlanta, either at Lakewood Amphitheatre or Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. On Tuesday, July 25, the group will be at Ameris again. Presale tickets go on sale Feb. 14 and for the general public on Feb. 17 via Live Nation. (The band also performed at a Democratic fundraiser during the run-off period for Raphael Warnock at the Coca-Cola Roxy last November.)

Billy Idol had to cancel a bunch of dates last year, including a Shaky Knees headlining appearance in Atlanta, due to a sinusitis infection. He will be back this year at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre on Wednesday, April 26. General admission tickets start at $49.50.

And former Atlantan John Mayer, who performed two dates last April at State Farm Arena, will be back again at State Farm Arena on March 27 this year. This time, it’s being billed as a solo acoustic tour. Pre-sale starts at Ticketmaster Wednesday, Feb. 1 with general public tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3.