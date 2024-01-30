Ms. Pat tells Monica Pearson the one thing she still wants to achieve

Comedian Patricia Williams, best known as Ms. Pat, covers a gamut of emotions with Monica this week, as she does what she does best — tell stories about her life. From her years as a young mother and drug dealer in Atlanta, to her rise to fame, Ms. Pat is an open book.

“Being able to laugh at my pain is what healed me,” said Ms. Pat, who jokingly refers to herself as a “hood rat from the West End.”

Ms. Pat didn’t know what a comedian was until a case worker suggested she become one. Now she has not one, but two shows on BET: “Ms. Pat,” a biographical show, which has been nominated for two Emmys, and “Ms. Pat Settles It,” where she serves as a judge, resolving disputes with her authentic wit.