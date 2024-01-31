February offers an extra day for remembering, celebrating and being kind

The father of Black history, Dr. Carter G. Woodson wrote, “If a race has no recorded history, its achievements would be forgotten and in time, claimed by other groups. And that has happened.”

We all know the name Thomas Edison, the creator of the light bulb, the father of electricity. But do you know the name Thomas Latimer? This Black man patented the process for making carbon filaments for light bulbs, making bulbs last longer than the bamboo filaments that were in use at the time. He also created the threaded socket for light bulbs that we still use today. Latimer eventually became a member of Edison’s team at Edison Electric Light Company. Latimer made history as a Black man in 1881 but everyone still benefits from his invention in 2024. Latimer did it in segregated times when he did not even have the right to vote.

But Black history is not all ancient history. In 1986, Dr. Patricia Bath, an ophthalmologist, invented the Laserphaco Probe and a technique that improved cataract surgery. In 1988 she became the first female Black physician to receive a patent. Before her death in 2019, she saw her invention and technique used worldwide to restore and improve the sight of all people.

I could give you a Blacklist of inventions and achievements by people of color. They are people you’ve probably never heard of, people you may owe your life to because of their invention, procedure, or research. This is the month to educate, celebrate and reiterate that Black history is my history, but it is also your history. It is U.S. history and world history.

February is also American Heart Month and National Cancer Prevention Month. It is time for all of us to take stock of how we are treating our bodies. What are we doing to prevent heart disease, stroke and cancer? Both groups remind us to eat right, exercise, stress less and know our family health history. As my mother always said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Don’t forget to wear red on National Wear Red Day Feb. 2, which by the way, also is Groundhog Day. Wonder if we’ll be seeing red if General Beauregard Lee, the Georgia groundhog, sees his shadow when he comes out of his burrow? We’ve had enough cold weather this winter, if you ask me.

But the weather never seems to dampen the fun of Mardi Gras in New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama, where they claim they had the first Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 13. It is the last hurrah before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday this year is Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, usually celebrated with flowers and candy and an adult beverage. Bummer! Guess you aren’t giving up candy for Lent this year.

February is a short month but there are a lot of daily celebrations or commemorations sprinkled throughout the month: Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, and Feb. 19, President’s Day, a national holiday celebrating the nation’s first president, George Washington. His actual birthday is Feb. 22.

There’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Feb. 7; Kite Flying Day, Feb. 8; National Pizza Day, Feb. 9; Do a Grouch a Favor Day, Feb. 16; and National Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20. I’ll give our German Shepherd, York, and my grand dog, Miller, an Atlanta Humane Society Rescue, an extra belly rub and treat since both are man and woman’s best friend. And let’s not forget National Battery Day, Feb. 18, right after my personal favorite day, Random Acts of Kindness Day, Feb. 17. Really, that should be every day.

Again, to top off February, this year we all have one extra day to be kind because this is a leap year. February has 29 days. Let’s put that extra day to good use; leap into action and celebrate all that February has to offer from learning about Black History, to celebrating girls and women in sports, to making your health a priority, to making a grouch smile.

February may be the shortest month, but it’s long on dates to celebrate and commemorate.

