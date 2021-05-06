Mother’s Day 2021: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Martinis and Music Night. $10 per person, MCMA members free. Tickets sold at the door. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. NE, Marietta. 770-528-1444. mariettacobbartmuseum.org.

Michael Price will provide music, hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be offered. Masks are encouraged.

Car Show and Dog Meet and Greet. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Free admission, $10 to show your car. 3450 Acworth Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. facebook.com.

See a variety of makes and models of cars and pet the pups. This event is a fundraiser for Forgotten Paws Dog Rescue.

First Friday Concert Series. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 7. Free, $50 to reserve tables for six. Pedestrian Underpass off Main Street, downtown Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov.

Stroll through downtown Kennesaw and then listen to music from The Shetlands.

Explore 5 astronomical events to look out for this month

DeKalb

Dunwoody Art Festival. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Free admission. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. splashfestivals.com.

Shop at artisan booths, let the kids enjoy activities, shop local products at the Georgia Grown Pavilion and grab some treats from food trucks. Masks are required.

Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner. 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 1-888-415-3517. eventbrite.com.

Head Games, an Atlanta-based tribute band, recreates Foreigner’s hits. Masks and social distancing are required.

Robots Day. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Included with admission of $18-$20, members free. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Robots — including droids from a galaxy far, far away — will make their way into Fernbank. Face coverings are required.

Chris Knight. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $30 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. eddiesattic.com.

Singer/songwriter Chris Knight, who USA Today called “a storyteller in the best traditions of Mellencamp and Springsteen,” will perform. Face masks should be worn, and social distancing should be observed anytime you’re not at your table.

North Fulton

“Mamma Mia!” 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. $35 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-477-4365. cstc-internet.choicecrm.net.

This international hit musical, which will be performed outside, features songs from the Swedish supergroup ABBA.

Mother’s Day Fragrance Class. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, May 9. $125. INDIEHOUSE modern fragrance bar, 26 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 470-595-5440. Indiehousefragrances.

Create a handcrafted eau de parfum of your own unique fragrance and enjoy red velvet or chocolate mini bundts and a champagne toast. Temperatures will be taken.

Wine Making Class. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $50 per person. Beer & Wine Craft, 203 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs. 404-252-5606. beerandwinecraft.biz.

Learn how to make your own wine from premium varietal juice and sample a few favorites afterward. Masks and social distancing are required.

Mother’s Day Unicorn. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Bring your child (all are welcome, but especially age 4-12) to celebrate Mother’s Day with a painting session along with a complimentary breakfast.

Gwinnett

Moms Rock-n-Run 5K. 8 a.m. in-person race start. Sunday, May 9. virtual race Sunday, May 9-Sunday, May 16. $35 in-person race, $25 virtual race. Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. runsignup.com.

Celebrate moms with a 5K run on a flat, fast course around the Mall of Georgia.

Fridays-N-Duluth. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 7. downtown Duluth. 678-475-3512. facebook.com.

Visit artists and see live demonstrations along Parsons Alley from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. You can also pick up a free pre-crafted lantern from SKA Academy from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. or get a lantern kit to make at home. The lantern parade begins around 8:30 p.m., and food trucks and live entertainment will also be available.

Prehistoric Pop-Up. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, May 8. Free. Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0890. secure.rec1.com.

Search for dinosaurs in the park and stop by the pop-up booth at the Ozora meadows to discover fossils, fun facts, dino storytelling and more. You can also get helping finding dinosaurs.

Mother’s Day Weekend Comedy Spectacular. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. $30 for a two-person pod and $60 for a four-person pod. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Take Mom to laugh along with comedy stars Kiana Dancie, Debra Cole, Tiffany Anderson, Gilbert Lawand and host Katie Causey. A mask and temperature check are required, and seating pods are socially distanced.