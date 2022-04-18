Michelle Malone goes California dreamin’

Explore A trio of Atlanta music festivals in April

Malone spoke with the AJC by phone on the way to a show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Q: Is “1977″ your 16, 17th or 20th album?

A: You know, I’m not even sure, but it’s really not about quantity. I like to think it’s about quality. I feel like I kinda grew up in the public eye while I was learning to write songs, sing and play guitar. On a few of them, I think I just had beginner’s luck. Then I started looking around and trying different things.

Combined Shape Caption Michelle Malone's new album "1977" Credit: Courtesy of BFD/The Orchard Credit: Courtesy of BFD/The Orchard Combined Shape Caption Michelle Malone's new album "1977" Credit: Courtesy of BFD/The Orchard Credit: Courtesy of BFD/The Orchard

Q: Did the pandemic and subsequent downtime lead to a big batch of new songs?

A: It led to some because there was a lot of time to sort of inquire within. A lot of that reflection was about my family and where I come from and where they came from. But I’m not as prolific as it seems. I’m a bit of a lazy writer so I tend to start writing when I know I’m about to make another record.

Q: Was Canyonland a big influence on the overall sound of the album?

A: A lot of what we do in Canyonland is the music I grew up hearing from the ‘70s. Those are the songs my mom sang with her band. It’s my safe space and comfort zone. I’ve been wanting to put that kind of band together for probably ten years. So yeah, I think part of it was influenced by the music that I grew up on. The other part of it was that Doug and I had spent two solid weeks driving up and down the coast of California, really soaking it all in.

Q: The state of California, as both a reference point and possibly a metaphor, appears in some of the lyrics.

A: There’s no way around it. It’s a California by way of Georgia album. It’s bi-coastal. As much of a Southern record as I think it is from the writing, the chord structure and the overall vibe feels very West Coast. It sounds like a slightly dark, inquisitive record to me. Even though it feels good, it still has a lot of questions underneath. You can tell the person is exploring and trying to understand things.

Q: Two songs in particular are highlights: “Not Who I Used To Be” and “Know My Name.”

A: I love both and the effect they have on an audience — they just immediately get it. You can see them start singing and it’s the first time they’ve ever heard them. They just make me feel good when I sing them.

Q: Besides Elliot Bronson, you have a couple of other friends along for the ride — Kevn Kenny and Amy Ray.

I like to work with my people and there’s a great group of musicians in Atlanta. Kevn is just my brother from another mother. Amy and Emily [Saliers] gave me my start. I learned the ropes by watching them. I hate to think of where I’d be if I hadn’t met them. They’re all just good folks. I think there’s something special about Georgia music, we like to keep it real because it’s the kind of music we like.

Combined Shape Caption Kevn Kinney of Drivin N Cryin sings with Michelle Malone at the Fox Theatre on Friday, September 13, 2019. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com Combined Shape Caption Kevn Kinney of Drivin N Cryin sings with Michelle Malone at the Fox Theatre on Friday, September 13, 2019. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com

Q: The weekend of the album release, you’ll be busy playing two very different shows. Amplify in Decatur and the Inman Park Festival.

It’s ironic that on the street release date of my album, I’ll be playing with Canyonland, which is a cover band. But I think it’s perfect at the same time. I’ll do a couple of songs from the new record because they fit the genre. Then on Sunday at Inman Park it’s the Michelle Malone Band. I guess that will technically be our album celebration. It’ll be a good weekend.

Explore Spring festivals in Atlanta

Q: Obviously, you’ve played a ton of festivals over the years. Is there a different mindset when doing a festival as opposed to a club show or listening room? Much of the new material is admittedly a bit more introspective.

A: It’s a completely different animal. In a club, obviously they came to see you. At festivals, you have to be a little louder and faster to grab people, because sometimes they’re just walking by and not paying attention. They’re talking and drinking beer or buying art at a booth, pushing baby strollers or carrying their dog. So you have to come out swinging. But I swear, the new songs from “1977″ seem to work in every situation with every group of folks. I can’t explain it but I’ve noticed it’s true. So I’ll do some new songs, but it’ll be a little more bash-ful. It’ll be full of bashing.

MUSIC PREVIEW

Canyonland with Michelle Malone

8 p.m. April 22. Free. Downtown Decatur Gazebo, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. amplifydecatur.org.

Michelle Malone Band at the Inman Park Festival

5:30 p.m. April 24. Free. Delta Park stage at the Inman Park Festival, Edgewood Avenue and Delta Place NE, Atlanta. inmanparkfestival.org.