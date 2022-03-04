Atlanta welcomes spring with festivals

Caption The wonders of science are on full display with more than 100 activities at the Atlanta Science Festival. Courtesy of the Atlanta Science Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption The wonders of science are on full display with more than 100 activities at the Atlanta Science Festival. Courtesy of the Atlanta Science Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Atlanta Science Festival. More than 100 events, plus the Exploration Expo, bring science alive for children and adults. Various times. March 12-26. Free, with some exceptions. Various locations. 770-322-4992, atlantasciencefestival.org.

Caption Cheers! Friends toast and have a good time at the Georgia Food and Wine Festival in Marietta. Courtesy of the Georgia Food and Wine Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Cheers! Friends toast and have a good time at the Georgia Food and Wine Festival in Marietta. Courtesy of the Georgia Food and Wine Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Georgia Food and Wine Festival. Celebrate wine, food and culinary masters. March 24-27. $39-$80. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-423-1330, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival. Headliners Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Anderson East will be joined by Drivin N Cryin, Howie Day and more. The festival includes an artists’ market, kids zone, pet area, classic car show and food trucks. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 26-27. Free. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. BrookCherryFest.org.

Caption Pick your spot on the grass, listen to music and people watch at the Spring Festival on Ponce. Courtesy of the Spring Festival on Ponce. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Pick your spot on the grass, listen to music and people watch at the Spring Festival on Ponce. Courtesy of the Spring Festival on Ponce. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

April

Spring Festival on Ponce. 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, children’s area, food and beverage options. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 2; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 3. Free. 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-873-1222, festivalonponce.com.

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival. More than 60 breweries serving more than 250 varieties of beer along with music and food. 1-5 p.m. April 2. $35-$60. Atlantic Station, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta. 888-318-2752, georgiacraftbrewersfestival.com.

Caption A large crowd wonders past the artist booth during the 47th Inman Park Spring Festival Sunday, April 29, 2018. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer Caption A large crowd wonders past the artist booth during the 47th Inman Park Spring Festival Sunday, April 29, 2018. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes. View Inman Park’s historic homes plus food, music, dance, arts & crafts and the popular festival parade, which starts at 2 p.m. on April 23. Noon-4 p.m. April 22; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 23-24. Free (Tour of Homes $25-$30). Inman Park, Atlanta. inmanparkfestival.org.

Atlanta Spring Wine Festival. Sample more than 50 wines plus beer, live music and food. 1-5 p.m. April 9. $35-$50. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. 404-889-2113, atlantawinefestivals.com.

Shaky Knees Music Festival. One of the city’s biggest music festivals, with Green Day, Billy Idol and Nine Inch Nails, among the featured musicians. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. April 29-30; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1. $100-$7,500. Central Park, 311 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. shakykneesfestival.com.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival. Join hundreds of artists at the festival’s 85th anniversary. Artist market, food booths, music and children’s activities. Noon-9 p.m. April 8; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 10. Free. Piedmont Park. 404-817-6642, dogwood.org.

Caption There are plenty of rides and games, besides great artwork at the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. Photo courtesy of the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. Courtesy of Sher Pruitt. Credit: Sher Pruitt. Credit: Sher Pruitt. Caption There are plenty of rides and games, besides great artwork at the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. Photo courtesy of the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. Courtesy of Sher Pruitt. Credit: Sher Pruitt. Credit: Sher Pruitt.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. Hands-on art, acoustic performances as well as food and 150 artists. Easter egg hunt is at 2 p.m. April 17. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 16; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17. 6100 Lake Forest Drive, Sandy Springs. 404-873-1222, sandysprintsartsapalooza.com.

Caption The crowd is jamming at the SweetWater 420 Fest. Courtesy of SweetWater Brewery. Credit: Dave Vann Credit: Dave Vann Caption The crowd is jamming at the SweetWater 420 Fest. Courtesy of SweetWater Brewery. Credit: Dave Vann Credit: Dave Vann

SweetWater 420 Fest. Craft beer-centric event features more than 25 styles of SweetWater beers and ready-to-drink cocktails. Music performances include Oysterhead, Snoop Dog, Dirty Heads and Gov’t Mule. There will be a 5K run along with a food court, artist market and Planet 420 Eco-Market. April 29-May 1. Various prices. All attendees under 17 must be accompanied by an adult 25 years or older. Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta. sweetwaterfest.com.

Caption Festival goers at the Duluth Arts Festivals will view artist demonstrations and enjoy local food trucks, live acoustic music, dance performances and play games. Courtesy of the Duluth Arts Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Festival goers at the Duluth Arts Festivals will view artist demonstrations and enjoy local food trucks, live acoustic music, dance performances and play games. Courtesy of the Duluth Arts Festival. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Duluth Spring Arts Festival. Two-day event features 86 artists as well as demonstrations, food and music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1. Free. 3167 Main St., Duluth. 404-873-1222, duluthartsfestival.com.

Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival. Delight in the city’s best grilled cheese sandwiches, live music and access to the Adult Game Zone and Bloody Mary Garden. 3:30-10 p.m. April 30. $35. Atlantic Station, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta. 888-318-2752, atlantagrilledcheesefestival.com.

May

Sweet Auburn Springfest. This marks the downtown festival’s 36th year of music, food and vendors. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 7; 1-8 p.m. May 8. Free. 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 678-667-1375, sweetauburn.com.

Taste of Spring Festival. Arts and crafts, live entertainment and food vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7. Free. 901 Railroad St., Conyers. 770-929-4299, conyersga.com.

Yellow Pollen Street Festival. Family fun with arts, crafts and rides. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14. Free. 17 E. Main St. S., Hampton. 770-946-4306, hamptonga.gov.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. Music, a parade (11:30 a.m. 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive, Atlanta) and Caribbean culture. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. May 28. Free. 400 Merritts Ave., Atlanta. 404-519-6120, atlantacarnival.org.

Atlanta Hot Air Balloon Festival. Rides, food, arts and crafts and, of course, balloons. Noon-9:30 p.m. May 28-30. $8-$20. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 706-978-1349, balloonshows.com.

Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival. Gourmet food trucks, live music and approximately 100 artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 8. Free. 38 Hill St., Roswell. 404-873-1222, roswellartfestival.com.

Chastain Spring Arts and Crafts Festival. Now in its 13th year, it features 175 artists, food and children’s area. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 15. Free. 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta, 404-873-1222, chastainparkartsfestival.com.