Atlanta welcomes spring with festivals

Spring festivals celebrate the new season, and Atlanta has many events to mark the return of warm weather. There are big-hitters like the Inman Park Festival and the Atlanta Dogwood Festival along with small-city gatherings such as Hampton’s Yellow Pollen Street Festival and Forsyth’s Forsythia Festival.
Before going, check the COVID-19 regulations. Admittedly they are fluid, but many organizers are reserving the right to require negative tests within a specific time frame, proof of full vaccination and other safety measures, including the wearing of masks.
Here are some of the festivals throughout metro Atlanta in the upcoming weeks.
March
Forsythia Festival. Like its namesake flowering shrub, this event is one of the first signs of spring. You’ll find a 5K, arts and crafts, sporting tournaments and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 12; Noon-5 p.m. March 13. Free. 68 N. Lee St., Forsyth. 770-887-6461, forsythiafestival.com.
Atlanta Science Festival. More than 100 events, plus the Exploration Expo, bring science alive for children and adults. Various times. March 12-26. Free, with some exceptions. Various locations. 770-322-4992, atlantasciencefestival.org.
Georgia Food and Wine Festival. Celebrate wine, food and culinary masters. March 24-27. $39-$80. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-423-1330, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com.
Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival. Headliners Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Anderson East will be joined by Drivin N Cryin, Howie Day and more. The festival includes an artists’ market, kids zone, pet area, classic car show and food trucks. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 26-27. Free. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. BrookCherryFest.org.
April
Spring Festival on Ponce. 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, children’s area, food and beverage options. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 2; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 3. Free. 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-873-1222, festivalonponce.com.
Georgia Craft Brewers Festival. More than 60 breweries serving more than 250 varieties of beer along with music and food. 1-5 p.m. April 2. $35-$60. Atlantic Station, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta. 888-318-2752, georgiacraftbrewersfestival.com.
Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes. View Inman Park’s historic homes plus food, music, dance, arts & crafts and the popular festival parade, which starts at 2 p.m. on April 23. Noon-4 p.m. April 22; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 23-24. Free (Tour of Homes $25-$30). Inman Park, Atlanta. inmanparkfestival.org.
Atlanta Spring Wine Festival. Sample more than 50 wines plus beer, live music and food. 1-5 p.m. April 9. $35-$50. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. 404-889-2113, atlantawinefestivals.com.
Shaky Knees Music Festival. One of the city’s biggest music festivals, with Green Day, Billy Idol and Nine Inch Nails, among the featured musicians. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. April 29-30; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1. $100-$7,500. Central Park, 311 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. shakykneesfestival.com.
Atlanta Dogwood Festival. Join hundreds of artists at the festival’s 85th anniversary. Artist market, food booths, music and children’s activities. Noon-9 p.m. April 8; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 10. Free. Piedmont Park. 404-817-6642, dogwood.org.
Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. Hands-on art, acoustic performances as well as food and 150 artists. Easter egg hunt is at 2 p.m. April 17. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 16; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17. 6100 Lake Forest Drive, Sandy Springs. 404-873-1222, sandysprintsartsapalooza.com.
SweetWater 420 Fest. Craft beer-centric event features more than 25 styles of SweetWater beers and ready-to-drink cocktails. Music performances include Oysterhead, Snoop Dog, Dirty Heads and Gov’t Mule. There will be a 5K run along with a food court, artist market and Planet 420 Eco-Market. April 29-May 1. Various prices. All attendees under 17 must be accompanied by an adult 25 years or older. Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta. sweetwaterfest.com.
Duluth Spring Arts Festival. Two-day event features 86 artists as well as demonstrations, food and music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1. Free. 3167 Main St., Duluth. 404-873-1222, duluthartsfestival.com.
Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival. Delight in the city’s best grilled cheese sandwiches, live music and access to the Adult Game Zone and Bloody Mary Garden. 3:30-10 p.m. April 30. $35. Atlantic Station, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta. 888-318-2752, atlantagrilledcheesefestival.com.
May
Sweet Auburn Springfest. This marks the downtown festival’s 36th year of music, food and vendors. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 7; 1-8 p.m. May 8. Free. 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 678-667-1375, sweetauburn.com.
Taste of Spring Festival. Arts and crafts, live entertainment and food vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7. Free. 901 Railroad St., Conyers. 770-929-4299, conyersga.com.
Yellow Pollen Street Festival. Family fun with arts, crafts and rides. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14. Free. 17 E. Main St. S., Hampton. 770-946-4306, hamptonga.gov.
Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. Music, a parade (11:30 a.m. 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive, Atlanta) and Caribbean culture. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. May 28. Free. 400 Merritts Ave., Atlanta. 404-519-6120, atlantacarnival.org.
Atlanta Hot Air Balloon Festival. Rides, food, arts and crafts and, of course, balloons. Noon-9:30 p.m. May 28-30. $8-$20. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 706-978-1349, balloonshows.com.
Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival. Gourmet food trucks, live music and approximately 100 artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 8. Free. 38 Hill St., Roswell. 404-873-1222, roswellartfestival.com.
Chastain Spring Arts and Crafts Festival. Now in its 13th year, it features 175 artists, food and children’s area. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 15. Free. 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta, 404-873-1222, chastainparkartsfestival.com.
