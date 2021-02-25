Meals, Wheels and Reels: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Drum Circle. 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. $2 donation requested. East Cobb Park (gazebo off north parking lot), 3322 Roswell Road, Marietta. meetup.com.

Bring your drum or other percussion instrument and join a community drum circle. Dancers and performers are also welcome.

The Kings of Covered Bridges. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27. Free. virtual program presented by Cobb County Public Library. 770-801-2745. cobbcounty.org.

Learn about black history as local historian Andrew Bramlett shares the history of Horace King, a former slave who was one of the most respected builders and architects of covered bridges in the 1800s.

Meals, Wheels & Reels Drive-In Event. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. $35 per car. Marietta Square Market, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. eventbrite.com.

Pick up something to eat from a Marietta Square Market restaurant and watch “Guardians of the Galaxy” from your car.

DeKalb

Tucker Restaurant Week. continuing through Friday, Feb. 26-Sunday, Feb. 28. Various participating Tucker restaurants. https://tuckerrestaurantweek.com.

Score some deals at participating restaurants during Tucker’s inaugural Restaurant Week.

Museum Chills & Science Thrills. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. $10 for non-members, $20 for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Bring the family to enjoy after-hours access to indoor exhibits, WildWoods, science activities and more. Snacks and drinks, including adult beverages, will be available for purchase.

Harriet Tubman Living History. 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Free, advance registration required. virtual event presented by DeKalb County Public Library. events.dekalblibrary.org.

Watch Chiara Richardson portray the life and times of Harriet Tubman. The program encourages participants to transform their own lives and communities.

Cycle in the Winter – Clarkston to Stone Mountain. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. Start at Refugee Career Hub (formerly Café Clarkston), 1019 Rowland St., Clarkston. meetup.com.

Bring your bike, a helmet, water and a snack and bike from Clarkston to Stone Mountain at a social pace. Masks are optional, and physical distance is mandatory.

North Fulton

Dance and Drum Class. 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $10. East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. eventbrite.com.

Join Djoli Kelen for a dance and drum class that’s offered as part of Roswell Roots. Masks and social distancing are required, and temperature checks will be conducted at the door.

Yoga & Beer. 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. $20. Jekyll Brewing, 15 Academy St., Alpharetta. 844-453-5955. facebook.com.

Start your Saturday morning with a one-hour yoga class followed by a beer or coffee.

The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. continuing Friday, Feb. 26-Sunday, Feb. 28 through March 18. free. Community Gallery at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6135. awesomealpharetta.com.

By checking out this exhibit, you can learn about the history and heroism of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American pilots to fly in combat during World War II.

Non-Fiction Book Club. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Free. virtual program presented by the Roswell branch of the Fulton County Library System. 404-612-9700. fulcolibrary.bibliocommons.com.

Meet with other readers via Zoom to discuss “A Short History of Nearly Everything” by Bill Bryson.

Explore Callanwolde launches outdoor spring concert series with pod seating

Gwinnett

Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival. noon-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. Free admission and parking. 115 Harrison St., Braselton. 706-824-7204. vintagemarkets.net.

Browse through a large selection of antiques, artwork, furniture, jewelry and much more. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Aurora Comedy Nights. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27. $40 or $80, sold in pods of two or four. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Laugh along with Atlanta’s best comedians as they perform 10 to 20-minute sets. Masks, social distancing and temperature checks are required.

Broad St. Film Fest. 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. $49.99. The Eagle at Sugar Hill, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. eagleatsugarhill.com.

Students in the film industry can watch films, network and receive guidance and mentorship.

Marlon Wayans. continuing 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. $47.50-$57.50. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. #114b, Norcross. atlcomedytheater.com.

Watch comedian, actor, producer, writer and film director Marlon Wayans perform standup comedy.