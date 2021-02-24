Callanwolde launches outdoor spring concert series with pod seating

Around this time last year, the music began to stop at concerts around the globe. Now, some venues have begun to let the tunes play again with safety measures in mind.
Callanwode Fine Arts Center is introducing an outdoor spring concert series with social distancing in place. According to the event description, the four-show series will feature well-known artists performing a variety of genres including R&B and folk rock.
“The Callanwolde Amphitheater provides an intimate atmosphere to spend time with friends, unwind, and experience an evening of live music surrounded by the natural beauty of the Callanwolde Estate. Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic dinner with drinks,” it said.
Tickets are available for individual shows or as a set of season tickets. Individual spring concert tickets begin at $30, while season tickets start at $120.
Performers at the series are Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics, Michelle Malone, Victor Wainwright and Seth Walker. The first show is March 19 and the final one is April 23.
As part of a focus on safety, Callanwolde is instituting a pod seating structure.
“Parties will be seated comfortably within each pod and will be 6 ft from all other pods. Please purchase tickets as a group, based on your entire party size, to ensure the correct pod size. Please check out this explainer video to learn more.”
In addition to general admission, VIP tables and VIP ticket holders will be honored. Rather than bringing a lawn chair and blanket, VIP tables will be offered with seating provided in the first few tiers of Callanwolde’s amphitheater. VIP ticket holders are advised to check in with the usher at the amphitheater for their table number. Visit the Eventbrite page for more information.
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Friday, March 19- Friday, April 23
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center: 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta