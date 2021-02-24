Callanwolde launches outdoor spring concert series with pod seating

Callanwode Fine Arts Center is introducing an outdoor spring concert series with social distancing in place. According to the event description, the four-show series will feature well-known artists performing a variety of genres including R&B and folk rock.

“The Callanwolde Amphitheater provides an intimate atmosphere to spend time with friends, unwind, and experience an evening of live music surrounded by the natural beauty of the Callanwolde Estate. Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic dinner with drinks,” it said.