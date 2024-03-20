Latto becomes first woman to headline Hot 107.9′s Birthday Bash

The lineup for the Hot 107.9′s 29th annual birthday celebration is finally here.
The station announced Tuesday evening that Latto will headline the show, marking the first time that a woman has done so in the event’s history. So far this year, Latto, a two-time Grammy nominee, released her latest single “Sunday Service” and collaborated with legacy artists like Jennifer Lopez and Usher. Last year, Latto performed at the birthday bash as a surprise guest along with Cardi B.
Hot 107.9′s Birthday Bash will be held at State Farm Arena on June 22.
Other performers at 107.9′s Birthday Bash include Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike, Key Glock, Hunxho, Bossman DLow, Boosie Badazz, Tee Grizzley, and Rob49. The event will also feature a tribute to Atlanta’s Big Oomp Records with rap pioneers Big Oomp and DJ Montay. In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s hip-hop documentary “The South Got Something to Say,” Big Oomp, DJ Montay and more talk about the legacy of Big Oomp Records, Atlanta’s first independent record label.
More guests will be announced later. Tickets for the event can be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com.
