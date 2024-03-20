BreakingNews
Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses
Latto becomes first woman to headline Hot 107.9′s Birthday Bash

Killer Mike, Key Glock and Hunxho will also perform.
Latto opens the show at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the Atlanta stop of Lizzo: The Special Tour. (Photo: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
1 minute ago

The lineup for the Hot 107.9′s 29th annual birthday celebration is finally here.

The station announced Tuesday evening that Latto will headline the show, marking the first time that a woman has done so in the event’s history. So far this year, Latto, a two-time Grammy nominee, released her latest single “Sunday Service” and collaborated with legacy artists like Jennifer Lopez and Usher. Last year, Latto performed at the birthday bash as a surprise guest along with Cardi B.

Hot 107.9′s Birthday Bash will be held at State Farm Arena on June 22.

Other performers at 107.9′s Birthday Bash include Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike, Key Glock, Hunxho, Bossman DLow, Boosie Badazz, Tee Grizzley, and Rob49. The event will also feature a tribute to Atlanta’s Big Oomp Records with rap pioneers Big Oomp and DJ Montay. In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s hip-hop documentary “The South Got Something to Say,” Big Oomp, DJ Montay and more talk about the legacy of Big Oomp Records, Atlanta’s first independent record label.

More guests will be announced later. Tickets for the event can be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com.

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

