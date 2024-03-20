Latto becomes first woman to headline Hot 107.9′s Birthday Bash

The lineup for the Hot 107.9′s 29th annual birthday celebration is finally here.

The station announced Tuesday evening that Latto will headline the show, marking the first time that a woman has done so in the event’s history. So far this year, Latto, a two-time Grammy nominee, released her latest single “Sunday Service” and collaborated with legacy artists like Jennifer Lopez and Usher. Last year, Latto performed at the birthday bash as a surprise guest along with Cardi B.

Hot 107.9′s Birthday Bash will be held at State Farm Arena on June 22.