Killer Mike tells AJC his son’s transplant surgery was a success

It’s been a week of highs and lows for the Adamsville rapper, entrepreneur and activist. Shortly after winning the awards for best rap song, best rap performance and best rap album, Killer Mike made his way toward the red carpet. What happened next, according to LAPD, is that he was detained after being in a physical altercation. He was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge.

In a statement to Pitchfork, Killer Mike confirmed what he told the AJC earlier this week that “confusion” about what door to enter and an “over-zealous security guard” and led to the altercation. Despite what a source said was a damper on the evening for the more than two hours Killer Mike was detained, the rapper was still in good spirits.

“We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment,” he said. “I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered — the day after my Grammy win.”

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 29. The AJC has requested the arrest report and reached out to his attorney for more details.

Meanwhile, Killer Mike is in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII festivities. He’s performing with Big Boi at EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl, which also includes sets from Green Day and Breland.

A Falcons fan, Killer Mike had jokes for the AJC on whether or not he’ll be at the big game to see Usher perform or watching somewhere close by? “I ain’t got no interest in the Super Bowl,” he joked. “None of my teams are playing.”