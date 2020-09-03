Labor Day fun: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Menagerie Art Exhibition. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. in person and virtual walkthrough debuts at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The Loft, 120 South Park Square, Suite 207, Marietta. 770-628-2250. https://www.loftmarietta.com/galleryevents.

The Loft debuts Menagerie, its newest exhibition, both in person and online. It features animal and animal-inspired works. If you’d like to attend in person, email stokes@loftmarietta with the subject line “MENAGERIE Reservation” for a time slot reservation. Masks are required. To view the exhibition online, visit loftmarietta.com.

Ghosts of Marietta Tour. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Saturday, Sept. 5, Sunday, Sept. 6 and ongoing. starting at $17. check in at Root House Museum, corner of N. Marietta Parkway and Polk Street, Marietta. 770-425-5755. http://ghostsofmarietta.com/.

Halloween decorations and candy are already out in stores, so get in the spirit early by hearing about Marietta ghosts.

Free Yoga. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. Free. Pre-registration required. The Battery Atlanta Plaza, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.

Bring a mat and water to participate in a free yoga class.

DeKalb

AJC Decatur Book Festival. virtual event. Friday, Sept. 4-Sept. 13. 470-344-6349. https://decaturbookfestival.com/.

The AJC Decatur Book Festival goes online this year with events such as a film festival featuring documentary shorts, conversations with authors, cooking demonstrations and more.

AKT Perimeter Outdoor Workout. 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Free. 6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. 770-852-0958. eventbrite.com.

Bring your mat and water to join a socially distanced dance workout.

Fresh on DeK Mobile Market. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Free. Clarkston Library parking lot, events.dekalblibrary.org.

Register for the mobile farmers market, which provides access to free pre-bagged produce, nutrition education more.

Live At-Home Planetarium Show. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. from Fernbank Science Center. facebook.com.

The at-home planetarium show is about the James Webb space telescope and features a member or the mission team. The show is also part of this year’s virtual DragonCon.

North Fulton

Sunday Social. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. $5 non-members, free for members. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. autreymill.org.

Gather on the front porch of one of the Heritage Center’s historic buildings to participate in vintage candle making. Registrations are suggested, but drop-ins are welcome.

Fall Family Canoe Day. noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. $20 per person non-members, $15 members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237. chattnaturecenter.org.

This family canoe trip is ideal for first-time paddlers or families with young kids. All equipment is provided.

Big & Little Chef: Ice Cream Dreams. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. $75 for parent/child combo. Alpharetta Cooking School, Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. ww4.publix.com.

Bring your child age 5-12 and you both can learn how to make interesting flavors of milkshakes, parfaits and ice cream pies.

Foxhollow Reunion. 8 p.m-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. $27.50. Matilda’s, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton. 678-480-6932. matildasmusicvenue.com.

Enjoy music from Foxhollow, an Atlanta folk-rock band, under the pines at Matilda’s. Picnics and potlucks are encouraged.

Gwinnett

Socially Distant with Banks and Shane. 8 p.m. show Friday, Sept. 4. $22 and up and free for livestream, Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. https://eddieowenpresents.com/.

Banks and Shane bring the party with high-energy music and good-natured patter. The show will be livestreamed for free, and limited socially distanced seating is also available at the Foundry, and masks are required.

Georgia Cool Cruisers Drive-In. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Entry fee is a donation to the museum. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013. train-museum.org.

View cars of all makes, models and years, tour the museum, ride a real train and more.

Gas Grilling Tips and Tricks. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 and ongoing. available on the Lilburn Branch Library’s YouTube channel. gwinnettpl.libnet.info.

Grilling out for Labor Day? Learn how to cook delicious side dishes on a gas grill.

Flicks on the Green. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Watch the Kentucky Derby at 6:50 p.m., followed by the movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, low-profile lawn chairs and a picnic if you’d like. Social distancing is required, and face masks are strongly encouraged.