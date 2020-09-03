Labor Day fun: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

If you’re like many people, this weekend is something to look forward to since you may have Monday off for Labor Day. You’ll find plenty to do in metro Atlanta over the long weekend, including the virtual version of the AJC Decatur Book Festival and a Family Canoe Day at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
Check out the following 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:
Cobb
Battle of Atlanta. 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4-Sunday, Sept. 6. $25 and up. Renaissance Waverly Hotel, 2450 Cobb Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta and Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 270-498-5165. https://www.thebattleofatlanta.com/.
If you’re into martial arts, grab a ticket to this annual open sport martial arts event. Face masks are required.
Menagerie Art Exhibition. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. in person and virtual walkthrough debuts at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The Loft, 120 South Park Square, Suite 207, Marietta. 770-628-2250. https://www.loftmarietta.com/galleryevents.
The Loft debuts Menagerie, its newest exhibition, both in person and online. It features animal and animal-inspired works. If you’d like to attend in person, email stokes@loftmarietta with the subject line “MENAGERIE Reservation” for a time slot reservation. Masks are required. To view the exhibition online, visit loftmarietta.com.
Ghosts of Marietta Tour. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Saturday, Sept. 5, Sunday, Sept. 6 and ongoing. starting at $17. check in at Root House Museum, corner of N. Marietta Parkway and Polk Street, Marietta. 770-425-5755. http://ghostsofmarietta.com/.
Halloween decorations and candy are already out in stores, so get in the spirit early by hearing about Marietta ghosts.
Free Yoga. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. Free. Pre-registration required. The Battery Atlanta Plaza, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.
Bring a mat and water to participate in a free yoga class.
DeKalb
AJC Decatur Book Festival. virtual event. Friday, Sept. 4-Sept. 13. 470-344-6349. https://decaturbookfestival.com/.
The AJC Decatur Book Festival goes online this year with events such as a film festival featuring documentary shorts, conversations with authors, cooking demonstrations and more.
AKT Perimeter Outdoor Workout. 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Free. 6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. 770-852-0958. eventbrite.com.
Bring your mat and water to join a socially distanced dance workout.
Fresh on DeK Mobile Market. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Free. Clarkston Library parking lot, events.dekalblibrary.org.
Register for the mobile farmers market, which provides access to free pre-bagged produce, nutrition education more.
Live At-Home Planetarium Show. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. from Fernbank Science Center. facebook.com.
The at-home planetarium show is about the James Webb space telescope and features a member or the mission team. The show is also part of this year’s virtual DragonCon.
North Fulton
Sunday Social. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. $5 non-members, free for members. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. autreymill.org.
Gather on the front porch of one of the Heritage Center’s historic buildings to participate in vintage candle making. Registrations are suggested, but drop-ins are welcome.
Fall Family Canoe Day. noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. $20 per person non-members, $15 members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237. chattnaturecenter.org.
This family canoe trip is ideal for first-time paddlers or families with young kids. All equipment is provided.
Big & Little Chef: Ice Cream Dreams. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. $75 for parent/child combo. Alpharetta Cooking School, Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. ww4.publix.com.
Bring your child age 5-12 and you both can learn how to make interesting flavors of milkshakes, parfaits and ice cream pies.
Foxhollow Reunion. 8 p.m-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. $27.50. Matilda’s, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton. 678-480-6932. matildasmusicvenue.com.
Enjoy music from Foxhollow, an Atlanta folk-rock band, under the pines at Matilda’s. Picnics and potlucks are encouraged.
Gwinnett
Socially Distant with Banks and Shane. 8 p.m. show Friday, Sept. 4. $22 and up and free for livestream, Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. https://eddieowenpresents.com/.
Banks and Shane bring the party with high-energy music and good-natured patter. The show will be livestreamed for free, and limited socially distanced seating is also available at the Foundry, and masks are required.
Georgia Cool Cruisers Drive-In. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Entry fee is a donation to the museum. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013. train-museum.org.
View cars of all makes, models and years, tour the museum, ride a real train and more.
Gas Grilling Tips and Tricks. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 and ongoing. available on the Lilburn Branch Library’s YouTube channel. gwinnettpl.libnet.info.
Grilling out for Labor Day? Learn how to cook delicious side dishes on a gas grill.
Flicks on the Green. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.
Watch the Kentucky Derby at 6:50 p.m., followed by the movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, low-profile lawn chairs and a picnic if you’d like. Social distancing is required, and face masks are strongly encouraged.