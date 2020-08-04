‘Mulan’ to premiere on Disney Plus

With the future of movie-theater going still unknown, Disney announced that it will release its forthcoming live-action “Mulan” directly to streaming.
On Sept. 4, “Mulan” will be available on Disney Plus, which now has more than 60.5 million paying subscribers, according to the company.
The digital premiere will still come at a cost though. According to Variety, access to the film will come at a premiere access price of $29.99.
The announcement came on a call Tuesday about the company’s earnings. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the call that the streaming platforms make him confident in the company’s future and that they will continue to go after more programming, according to reporting from Variety.
“Mulan” was originally slated to open in theaters in March.