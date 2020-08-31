Corn Moon 2020: When and where to see the bright orange full moon

For as long as people have been paying attention to the night sky (which is basically forever), they’ve given names to the many seasonal variations in the heavens. Tuesday’s full moon is no exception.
September’s full moon is usually called the Harvest Moon. But technically, the Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox around Sept. 21. This year that title goes to October’s full moon (around Oct. 2). That means Tuesday’s full moon will be the Corn Moon. Or the Barley Moon. Or the Fruit Moon.
Confused yet?
Whatever you call it, Tuesday will be an excellent opportunity to see the moon hanging low in the sky. It will appear larger than usual and should have a bright orange hue to it, especially around moonrise in the evening.
It’s a great opportunity for young astronomers, since the moon will rise in rise in the east just after 8:40 p.m.
If you’re an early riser, you can catch the Corn Moon as it sets in the west, just before the sun rises around 7 a.m.
Finally, on Saturday, you’ll have a chance to see the moon and Mars in conjunction. If you face the moon in the eastern sky after full darkness, you’ll see the red planet twinkling like a star just above (and slightly to the left) of the waning gibbous moon.